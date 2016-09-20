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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

Roy Sebag

Civilization: Niall Ferguson - 2011

Civilization was written by financial and economical historian, Niall Ferguson. The book discusses how Western civilization has dominated over others in the past 500 years, and whether the time for this is now finally…

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Roy Sebag

Shadows of the Mind: Roger Penrose -1996

Shadows of the Mind was written by English theoretical physicist and mathematician Roger Penrose. The book takes a stand on modern science and supports a potent argument against artificial intelligence. Penrose also…

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Roy Sebag

No Bull: Michael Steinhardt - 2001

No Bull is the eventful, honest and clear autobiography by Michael Steinhardt who rose from ‘rags’ in Brooklyn to the height of Wall Street. With an incredible net worth of over $400 million, and an annual return of 30%…

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Roy Sebag

Money of the Mind: James Grant -1994

Money of the Mind was written by James Grant. It is an insightful, clear and revealing account of American finance history and the development of Modern banking. As the industrial and financial industries of American…

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Roy Sebag

General Relativity: Robert M. Wald - 1984

General Relativity’ is a fantastic textbook on general relativity with a modern point of view written by Robert M. Wald. Robert Wald is an American physicist specializing in the thermodynamics of black holes and general…

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Roy Sebag

The Ascent of Money: Niall Ferguson - 2009

Money is a term that has been around for hundreds of years. In The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World , author Niall Ferguson discusses the story behind the evolution of our financial system. Throughout…

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Roy Sebag

Distress Investing: Martin Whitman - 2009

Distress Investing: Principles and Technique was written by the founder of Third Avenue Management LLC - Martin Whitman. As a leading specialist in the distressed markets field, Whitman has condensed over 10 years of…

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