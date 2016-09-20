Civilization was written by financial and economical historian, Niall Ferguson. The book discusses how Western civilization has dominated over others in the past 500 years, and whether the time for this is now finally…
Shadows of the Mind was written by English theoretical physicist and mathematician Roger Penrose. The book takes a stand on modern science and supports a potent argument against artificial intelligence. Penrose also…
No Bull is the eventful, honest and clear autobiography by Michael Steinhardt who rose from ‘rags’ in Brooklyn to the height of Wall Street. With an incredible net worth of over $400 million, and an annual return of 30%…
Money of the Mind was written by James Grant. It is an insightful, clear and revealing account of American finance history and the development of Modern banking. As the industrial and financial industries of American…
You Can Be a Stock Market Genius was written by American hedge fund manager and founder of Gotham Capital, Joel Greenblatt. Making returns of over 50 percent annually, Joel Greenblatt presents an accessible guide for…
The Black Swan was written by Nassim Nicholas Taleb- arguably one of the greatest philosophers of this era. Taleb was a former trader who now conducts academic research in probability theory. In this book, Taleb…
History of the Internet and the Digital Future was written by a senior researcher at the Dublin Institute of International and European Affairs as well as Digital Future Program leader- Johnny Ryan. The Internet has…
General Relativity’ is a fantastic textbook on general relativity with a modern point of view written by Robert M. Wald. Robert Wald is an American physicist specializing in the thermodynamics of black holes and general…
Money is a term that has been around for hundreds of years. In The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World , author Niall Ferguson discusses the story behind the evolution of our financial system. Throughout…
Distress Investing: Principles and Technique was written by the founder of Third Avenue Management LLC - Martin Whitman. As a leading specialist in the distressed markets field, Whitman has condensed over 10 years of…