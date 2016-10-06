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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

Roy Sebag

Famous First Bubbles: Peter Garber -2001

Famous First Bubbles is written as a historical explanation about the three most infamous “bubbles” in finance. These bubbles include the Dutch Tulipmania (1634-1637), the Mississippi Bubble (1719-1720), and the South…

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Roy Sebag

Debt: David Graeber - 2011

Debt: The First 5,000 Years was written by an American anthropologist, anarchist, and sociopolitical activist David Graeber. Graeber urges you to forget one of the very first things that economic textbooks taught you.…

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Roy Sebag

The Fatal Conceit: Friedrich Hayek - 1991

The Fatal Conceit was written by one of the most important economists and political philosophers of the twentieth century, Friedrich Hayek. Thought to be the philosophical leader of the Thatcher and Reagan revolutions,…

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Roy Sebag

Age of Inflation: Hans F. Sennholz - 1979

Age of Inflation was written by Hans F. Sennholz. The book displays Hans life’s work devoted to monetary and financial economics. Sennholz explores the various aspects of inflation from its causes and effects to the…

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