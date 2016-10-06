The Payment Order of Antiquity and the Middle Ages was written by Professor of Law, Benjamin Geva. Geva takes the reader through an in-depth, comprehensive, and meticulously organized legal review of payments. The…
Guns, Germs, and Steel’ is the scientific and historical Pulitzer Prize-winning book written by Jared Diamond- Professor of Geography at UCLA. Diamond writes an international description of the evolution and…
Famous First Bubbles is written as a historical explanation about the three most infamous “bubbles” in finance. These bubbles include the Dutch Tulipmania (1634-1637), the Mississippi Bubble (1719-1720), and the South…
The Wealth and Poverty of Nations is a bestselling book written by a professor of economics David S. Landes. The book is Landes’ examination of one of the most controversial and intensely argued issues of the modern…
Debt: The First 5,000 Years was written by an American anthropologist, anarchist, and sociopolitical activist David Graeber. Graeber urges you to forget one of the very first things that economic textbooks taught you.…
‘The Prize is the Pulitzer Prize-winning book written by CNBC’s Global Energy Expert, Daniel Yergin. It has been number one on the New York Times bestseller list as well as being translated into 17 languages. The book…
The Fatal Conceit was written by one of the most important economists and political philosophers of the twentieth century, Friedrich Hayek. Thought to be the philosophical leader of the Thatcher and Reagan revolutions,…
Barbarians at the Gate was written by two esteemed Wall street financial journalists Bryan Burrough and John Heylar. The book recounts the leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco by KKR & co. in 1989. This example is greatly…
Age of Inflation was written by Hans F. Sennholz. The book displays Hans life’s work devoted to monetary and financial economics. Sennholz explores the various aspects of inflation from its causes and effects to the…
Andrew Carnegie is the excellent biography of empire builder and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie written by history professor Joseph Frazier Wall. Carnegie represents a classic rags-to- riches story. Born in Scotland in…