The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money, and Power -2009

Sep 30, 2016 · Roy Sebag

‘The Prize is the Pulitzer Prize-winning book written by CNBC’s Global Energy Expert, Daniel Yergin. It has been number one on the New York Times bestseller list as well as being translated into 17 languages.

The book recounts the globe-spanning story of the oil industry along with the power and wealth struggles which often came with it. With reporting from the very first strikes in the 19th century, and all through the Gulf War, the book is very much a history of the entire 20th century. Yergin paints a huge canvas of history with enormous events such as the two world wars, the first well that was drilled in Pennsylvania, to the Operation Desert Storm.

“The Western world, he believed, was afflicted by the curse of short-term thinking, the inevitable result of democracy.”

Oil has dictated the changing fortune of society and all people. The oil industry and struggle for money and power have brought with it massive transformations through several outbreaks of war which continue to today, and vast impacts on the economy. Yergin tells the convincing tale of oil, and how it has ruled the world over the past 150 years. The historical facts are brought to life with descriptions of the colorful characters who played key roles in the industry.

A thoroughly well researched and well-written book, ‘The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money, and Power’ revives the history of the oil industry and the impact on our lives, with a humorous and lively approach. An unforgettable and essential read.