The Payment Order of Antiquity and the Middle Ages: Benjamin Geva -2011

Oct 6, 2016 · Roy Sebag

The Payment Order of Antiquity and the Middle Ages was written by Professor of Law, Benjamin Geva. Geva takes the reader through an in-depth, comprehensive, and meticulously organized legal review of payments.

The evolution of money through history is mapped out following developments in Ancient Greece and Mesopotamia, Rome, Egypt and medieval Europe.

A common denominator is uncovered for the changing legal principles while examining the very diverse doctrines and legal systems in combination with debt assignments, obligations, deposits and negotiable instruments. Geva portrays the possibility of these being reciprocal.

The book examines the development in legal principles, which paired with changes in banking and conditions, and thus proposing a redefinition for ‘law merchants’. As payment law evolved, it remained distinct and applicable solely to funds transfers.

Geva indicates the potential use for non-cash payment systems to grow in the future by the use of deposit banking and new technologies. In a balanced argument, Geva also points out the necessary caution with regards to technology, while arguing that legal doctrine will proceed to accommodate later advances in payment structures.

In a very detailed and educational review, Geva’s The Payment Order of Antiquity and the Middle Ages is highly recommended to bankers and lawyers who can reap the rewards of Geva’s dedication to the study of that law.