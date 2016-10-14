Goldmoney
MenuClose

The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

Roy Sebag

Politics: Aristotle - 1998

What is the relationship of the individual to the state? What is the ideal state, and how can it bring about the most desirable life for its citizens? What sort of education should it provide? What is the purpose of…

Read the article

Roy Sebag

Nicomachean Ethics: Aristotle - 1998

In the Nicomachean Ethics , Aristotle sets out to examine the nature of happiness. He argues that happiness consists in ‘activity of the soul in accordance with virtue’, for example with moral virtues, such as courage,…

Read the article

Roy Sebag

The Snowball: Alice Schroeder - 2009

Warren Buffett is one of the world’s most respected men within the finance realm. Although he has humble beginnings, he is not what you would call simple. Instead, he created a kingdom around him through his brilliance…

Read the article

Roy Sebag

The Quants: Scott Patterson - 2010

In Scott Patterson’s The Quants , it is evident that mathematics and science can out rule chance. Patterson relives the moment when a group of four men took on a challenge and conquered Wall Street with mathematical…

Read the article

Roy Sebag

Hooked: Nir Eyal - 2013

Published in 2013, Hooked written by Nir Eyal introduces the reader to a “hook model”, a four-step process entrepreneurs can use in their startups or established companies to build customer habits. Through consecutive…

Read the article

Roy Sebag

Currency Wars: James Rickards - 2012

Published in 2012 and written by distinguished author James Rickards, Currency Wars makes a powerful case for looming financial disaster due to ongoing “currency wars” across the globe. The book 'Currency Wars' takes a…

Read the article