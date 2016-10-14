What is the relationship of the individual to the state? What is the ideal state, and how can it bring about the most desirable life for its citizens? What sort of education should it provide? What is the purpose of…
The aim of Information, Entropy, Life and the Universe book is to explain in simple language what we know and what we do not know about information and entropy — two of the most frequently discussed topics in recent…
In the Nicomachean Ethics , Aristotle sets out to examine the nature of happiness. He argues that happiness consists in ‘activity of the soul in accordance with virtue’, for example with moral virtues, such as courage,…
Thr History of the Peloponnesian War was written four hundred years before the birth of Christ, this detailed contemporary account of the long life-and-death struggle between Athens and Sparta stands an excellent chance…
It is safe to say that Warren Buffett is the most valuable man in finance. Worth over 15 billion, Buffett has attained wisdom and knowledge that surpasses his time. In his book, The Essays of Warren Buffett , Lawrence…
Warren Buffett is one of the world’s most respected men within the finance realm. Although he has humble beginnings, he is not what you would call simple. Instead, he created a kingdom around him through his brilliance…
In Scott Patterson’s The Quants , it is evident that mathematics and science can out rule chance. Patterson relives the moment when a group of four men took on a challenge and conquered Wall Street with mathematical…
Published in 2010 and written by David Einhorn – one of the top investors in the country and the President of Greenlight Capital. This is the revised version of the original Fooling Some of the People All of the Time…
Published in 2013, Hooked written by Nir Eyal introduces the reader to a “hook model”, a four-step process entrepreneurs can use in their startups or established companies to build customer habits. Through consecutive…
Published in 2012 and written by distinguished author James Rickards, Currency Wars makes a powerful case for looming financial disaster due to ongoing “currency wars” across the globe. The book 'Currency Wars' takes a…