Information, Entropy, Life and the Universe: Arieh Ben-Naim - 2015

Oct 14, 2016 · Roy Sebag

The aim of Information, Entropy, Life and the Universe book is to explain in simple language what we know and what we do not know about information and entropy — two of the most frequently discussed topics in recent literature — and whether they are relevant to life and the entire universe.

Entropy is commonly interpreted as a measure of disorder. This interpretation has caused a great amount of "disorder" in the literature. One of the aims of this book is to put some "order" in this "disorder".

Information, Entropy, Life and the Universe explains with minimum amount of mathematics what information theory is and how it is related to thermodynamic entropy. Then it critically examines the application of these concepts to the question of "What is life?" and whether or not they can be applied to the entire universe.