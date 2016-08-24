The Intelligent Investor: Benjamin Graham - 2006

Aug 24, 2016 · Roy Sebag

Published in 2006, this is the revised edition of the stock market bible The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham. This edition includes contributions from distinguished financial journalist Jason Zweig, and American business magnate Warren Buffet, which add an interesting modern perspective to the classic text.

The original text describes the approach of value investing, for which Graham is thought to be the protagonist. Graham promotes investors to develop long-term strategies to protect themselves from significant error.

"The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”

Graham talks through the process of buying low and selling high. He explains why so many people experience difficulties in following these steps, while also including strategies to prevent from getting carried away in the market form fear and greed tendencies.

Graham’s strategies have been upheld over the years, as various market developments have demonstrated the insight of his approach to investing. The additions of modern examples drawn from today’s headlines offer readers instruction as to how to put Graham’s strategies into action.