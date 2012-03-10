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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The Fed gets creative

According to a story in Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal, the US Federal Reserve is considering buying long-term Treasury and mortgage bonds in return for deposits held at the Fed. There has been no comment from the Fed…

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James Turk

Howard and Warren Buffett on gold

Sons often rebel against their fathers, but what accounts for the difference between Howard Buffett’s view of gold, and that of his son – the famed investor Warren Buffett? While the latter is famous for his disparaging…

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Alasdair Macleod

Where is Greece’s gold?

Recently there have been reports that if Greece defaults on the new bail-out package, creditors will be entitled to seize her gold. Whether or not this is true, it raises one big question: given the severe financial and…

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Alasdair Macleod

The way forward for Greece

Last Monday night, before the US markets opened after President’s Day, bailout terms for Greece were announced. The detail is secondary to assessing whether or not it will work, or whether only a little time has been…

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Alasdair Macleod

The destruction of savings by inflation

In the past, insurance companies and pension funds have been keen to advertise the benefit of compounding arithmetic for savings. Over the last 30 or 40 years the rate has been lifted by inflation, but to understand the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Katastrophenhausse

Mainstream economists seem to have a problem understanding prices. They might draw supply and demand curves and talk about elasticity. They are sure to have been taught the quantity theory of money. These are merely…

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James Turk

Is gold in a bubble?

Every once in a while a bubble forms in a market. Bubbles can occur in any market, whether stocks, commodities, real estate or as we know from history, even tulip bulbs. Market bubbles are, as the name implies,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold and silver price shakeout

The consolidation of gold’s bull phase from October 2008 to the peak last September was a classic three-leg correction: an initial slide, rally, and final sell-off. Silver followed a similar but more violent pattern.…

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Alasdair Macleod

FEDging the figures

The Fed in its press release announced that it expected interest rates to “warrant exceptionally low levels for the Federal Funds Rate at least through late 2014.” The fact that the central banks governing the two most…

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