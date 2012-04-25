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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

A plea for sanity

An article by Professor Lew Spellman has caught the attention of the sharp-eyed, and may indeed be important. Spellman, who in the past has been an economist at the Fed and served as an assistant to the Chairman of the…

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James Turk

The myth of riskless debt

Much has been learned from the ongoing financial debacle that has been painfully rattling the world’s financial structure in recent years. Foremost among these valuable lessons is the realisation that all financial…

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Alasdair Macleod

The paradox of choice

Here is a puzzle for Keynesian and other neo-classical economists. When a consumer buys something, he must choose; and if he increases his purchase of one product, he must reduce his purchases of other products by the…

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Alasdair Macleod

TARGETing problems in eurozone

It seems that every time you turn over a stone on the rocky shore that is the financial condition of the eurozone you find yet another nasty creature underneath. This time it is to be found across the accounts of the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Asia’s golden future

For most of the last century the default currency for international settlements has been the US dollar. This has given America ultimate power over international trade. In recent months, the US wielded this power against…

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James Turk

Chinese gold imports will keep increasing

Since China began to embrace economic progress in the 1990s and let the compelling forces of capitalism take hold to raise living standards in that country, its impact on world markets has been profound. Chinese capital…

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Alasdair Macleod

Eurozone banks and contagion risk

Greece has now defaulted, and other eurozone governments as well as agencies such as the International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and European Investment Bank have retrospectively inserted themselves as senior…

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James Hickling

The scientific case for gold

As far as precious metals are concerned, there's plenty of comment about the bullish case for these metals with reference to economics and politics, but precious (if you'll forgive the pun) little analysis from a more…

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