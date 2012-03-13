The scientific case for gold

The scientific case for goldMar 13, 2012·James Hickling
As far as precious metals are concerned, there's plenty of comment about the bullish case for these metals with reference to economics and politics, but precious (if you'll forgive the pun) little analysis from a more scientific or geological perspective.
What makes these metals – but in particular, gold – special in comparison with other metals? This question is examined in a new essay for the GoldMoney Foundation written by Walt Sosnowski, founder and portfolio manager at SRC Capital. Walt examines the science behind the bullish case for gold, how this relates to gold's suitability as money, and also examines some of the common objections raised by those who are bearish on the yellow metal.
Click on this link to read The Science of Gold & Other Precious Metals. You'll enjoy it.