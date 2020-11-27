Gold fell to new post-August lows this week and silver, while being more volatile, held its level above the late September selloff. Volumes on Monday and Tuesday were high. By early morning trade in the European time…
This article posits that fiat currencies are on the path to hyperinflation and looks at the evidence in the prices of financial assets and commodities. So far, gold has notably underperformed, which indicates that the…
Gold and silver drifted lower this week in quiet trading. Gold lost $21 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1867 in European morning trade today, and silver drifted 46 cents lower to trade at $24.20 on the same…
Gold and silver prices were smashed last Monday, when it was announced that Pfizer had produced a drug that was 90% successful in treating covid-19. Wall Street soared with the Dow up 1,500 points at the opening, and…
A considered reflection of current events leads to only one conclusion, and that is accelerating inflation of the dollar’s money supply is firmly on the path to destroying the dollar’s purchasing power — completely.…
Gold and silver broke out from a three-month consolidation in an extraordinary week, which saw a political muddle in America: at the time of writing, the presidential election was still unresolved. By morning trade in…
In all the economic mayhem ahead, no one is yet thinking of the consequences for trade imbalances. The twin deficit hypothesis informs us that skyrocketing US budget deficits will lead to increasing trade deficits, a…
Gold and silver sold off this week, with gold falling $28 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1873 in European trade this morning. Silver lost $1.25 over the same period to trade at $23.34. Prices came under pressure…
This is the third in a series of articles focused on the outlook for major currencies. The first concluded that the US dollar is already on the path of monetary hyperinflation. The second concluded that the euro system…
In quiet trading this week, gold rose $12 from last Friday’s close to $1911 in morning trading in the European time zone, and silver rose 70 cents to $24.82 over the same period. A mid-week rally took both metals…