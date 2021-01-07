There is worrying evidence that 2021 will see the end of fiat currencies, led by the US dollar. US dollar money supply has accelerated at an extraordinary rate, a process that will continue. Signals from the markets…
The most important event in the new year is likely to be the Fed losing control of its iron grip on markets. The dollar’s declining trend is already well established against other currencies and commodities, leading to…
The world stands on the threshold of monetary hyperinflation with the US dollar leading the way. The final months of fiat money are coming into view. What will replace them — bitcoin or gold? This article argues that…
Gold and silver prices rose this week, with silver noticeably outpacing gold. Gold rose $40 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1879 in morning European trade today, while silver jumped $1.78 to $25.77 on the same…
Abstract It is not for no reason that cryptos are roaring, and precious metals are playing catch-up. In the last month there have been developments that point to a new phase of accelerating monetary inflation for the…
This week, gold and silver rallied on Monday and Tuesday before drifting lower subsequently and ending up little changed on the week. In morning trade in Europe today, gold traded at $1835, down $3 from last Friday’s…
This article assesses the likelihood of the pound following the dollar into monetary hyperinflation. Between March and September, the US Government financed twice as much of its spending by bond sales — mostly through…
The dramatic sell-off of the last few weeks ended on Monday morning when gold spiked down to an intraday low of $1765 (silver $21.90). But in morning trading today in the European time zone gold was at $1843, up $56…
It is beginning to be obvious that global economic woes extend beyond covid lockdowns and that monetary inflation for the dollar, as the common foundation for other fiat currencies whose issuers face similar problems,…
I One must always be careful to distinguish between a truism , a claim or narrative which is so deeply embedded into the fabric of cultural understanding that it is taken to be an indisputable historical fact, and truth…