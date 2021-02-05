Gold and silver fell this week in exceptionally volatile conditions for silver. Following the small investor’s rebellious attempt to take out the silver establishment, the silver price rose to over $30 on Sunday evening…
It is not widely realised that the EU concept is on its last legs. The bureaucratic inefficiencies and bad leadership were fully exposed last week over the inability of the EU to distribute vaccines and the attempts to…
Gold and silver drifted lower until yesterday, when out of the blue the silver price took off, gaining 6.4% at one point. Gold went with it, rising by 1.2% before it was slammed for no change on the day. From last…
Gold prices rallied 25% in 2020 after having gained 19% the year before. We believe this marks still only the beginning of the current golds price cycle, as all main drivers for gold prices are strongly skewed to the…
So long as the fiat-based monetary system continues with accelerated money-printing, the US trade deficit will continue to widen. This is due to the lack of a propensity among Americans to save printed dollars, now…
This was the week President Biden took office, with the promise of MMT-style economic stimulus. Gold and silver reacted by recovering some of the previous week’s falls. From last Friday’s close, gold rose $31 to trade…
Mainstream economists are celebrating Joe Biden’s election as US President. For Keynesians, the outlook is for a reaffirmation of economic management by the state, and of reflationary monetary policies to restore…
Gold and silver had a quiet week, moving sideways after last Friday’s sudden fall. In morning trade in the European time zone, gold traded at $1854, up $5 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $25.40, unchanged. Gold…
This article concludes that quantitative easing as a means of stimulating economies and financing government deficits will fail. The underlying assumption is that the transmission of additional money to non-banks in…
The new year for gold and silver got off to a good start, before both metals got slammed midweek. From close of trading on Thursday 31 December (Friday being New Year’s Day when markets were closed) gold was down a net…