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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold and silver slammed

Gold and silver fell this week in exceptionally volatile conditions for silver. Following the small investor’s rebellious attempt to take out the silver establishment, the silver price rose to over $30 on Sunday evening…

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Alasdair Macleod

The rapidly failing EU

It is not widely realised that the EU concept is on its last legs. The bureaucratic inefficiencies and bad leadership were fully exposed last week over the inability of the EU to distribute vaccines and the attempts to…

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Alasdair Macleod

Global trade in 2021

So long as the fiat-based monetary system continues with accelerated money-printing, the US trade deficit will continue to widen. This is due to the lack of a propensity among Americans to save printed dollars, now…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Biden stimulus

This was the week President Biden took office, with the promise of MMT-style economic stimulus. Gold and silver reacted by recovering some of the previous week’s falls. From last Friday’s close, gold rose $31 to trade…

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Alasdair Macleod

Keynesians going all in

Mainstream economists are celebrating Joe Biden’s election as US President. For Keynesians, the outlook is for a reaffirmation of economic management by the state, and of reflationary monetary policies to restore…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Rising bond yields

Gold and silver had a quiet week, moving sideways after last Friday’s sudden fall. In morning trade in the European time zone, gold traded at $1854, up $5 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $25.40, unchanged. Gold…

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Alasdair Macleod

The destructive force and failure of QE

This article concludes that quantitative easing as a means of stimulating economies and financing government deficits will fail. The underlying assumption is that the transmission of additional money to non-banks in…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Cryptos and politics

The new year for gold and silver got off to a good start, before both metals got slammed midweek. From close of trading on Thursday 31 December (Friday being New Year’s Day when markets were closed) gold was down a net…

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