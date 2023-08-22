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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Waiting for BRICS…

The sell-off in precious metals which started in late July continued this week, but its momentum slowed with silver even showing a modest gain on the week so far. In early European trading, gold was $1892, having traded…

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Alasdair Macleod

The global bank credit crisis

Globally, further falls in consumer price inflation are now unlikely and there are yet further interest rate increases to come. Bond yields are already on the rise, and a new phase of a banking crisis will be triggered.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Drifting lower to test late-June support

Gold and silver drifted lower this week towards a test of the late-June lows. In European trade this morning, gold traded at $1918, down $24 from last Friday’s close, and silver traded at $22.7, down 89 cents. On Comex,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Beware the great unwind

This chart strongly suggests that US Treasury bond yields, widely regarded as the risk-free yardstick against which all other credit is measured are going significantly higher, not stabilising close to current levels…

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Alasdair Macleod

Rising bond yields

This week, gold and silver prices were undermined by rising bond yields, allowing bullion banks to mark prices lower and cover their short positions. In Europe this morning, gold traded at $1934, down $32 from last…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold is replacing the dollar

Financial developments in the Russian and Chinese axis are being generally ignored. The confirmation by Russia that a trade settlement currency for an expanded BRICS is on the agenda at the Johannesburg summit later…

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Alasdair Macleod

Weak holders shaken out of PMs

Yesterday (Thursday) figures were released estimating that US GDP grew by 2.4% annualised in the second quarter, compared with expectations of 2%. Buoyant consumer demand is expected to defer any monetary easing by the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Inflation will return

It is an error to expect inflation to continue to fall in America. All financial market values in the US and elsewhere are predicated on this hope. The misunderstanding is to assume that the widely expected recession…

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Alasdair Macleod

Consolidating

This week has seen a consolidation in gold and silver of their price rises from the end of June lows. In Europe this morning, gold was trading at $1964, up $9 on the week after testing $1987 on Tuesday. Silver was…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why the dollar is finished

Last week in my Goldmoney Insight, I analysed the rationale for a new gold backed trade settlement currency on the agenda of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on 22—24 August. This article is about the consequences for…

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