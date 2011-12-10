Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Deflating the derivatives balloon

Derivatives have a bad name for many commentators, with some describing them variously as dangerous or even weapons of mass destruction. The sheer size of over-the-counter derivative markets is staggering. According to…

Read the article

James Turk

The transatlantic panic

In recent months the European sovereign debt crisis has acquired a transatlantic scope. The political posturing in the summer surrounding the debate to increase the US government’s debt limit has highlighted the…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Watch out for maturing debt

It was hoped that the appointment of Mario Monti to head a new Italian government would stabilise Italian and European bond markets. Instead, after a brief pause, bond yields on Italian debt rose back above the seven…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

An Austrian economic view

In the last two weeks the headlines have switched from Greece to Italy. Financial and economic commentators who dismissed Greece as a small cog in the Euroland machine are now seriously alarmed and see no solution to…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The Chinese and the eurozone

The basic market problem is there is too much sovereign borrowing for the money available, which would normally drive interest rates sharply higher. Some countries have got round this by printing money while pretending…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Inflation and German sensibilities

Angela Merkel told the German Bundestag last Wednesday that in the absence of a deal on the eurozone debt crisis, “Nobody should take for granted another fifty years of peace and prosperity in Europe: if the euro fails,…

Read the article

James Turk

James Turk's AIER speech

Those who hold gold and silver who have been perturbed by the recent sharp correction in both metals cannot lose sight of the fundamentals underpinning the bull markets in these assets. James Turk's presentation in late…

Read the article