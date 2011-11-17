James Turk: gold price will go above $11,000

Thus, knowing how to accurately value gold is essential for sound portfolio management. In an essay recently published on the GoldMoney Foundation website, James Turk explains how his 'Gold Index' can help people do this. This piece was originally published on the King World News Blog.

The key point that James discusses is that gold valuation needs to take account of the amount of foreign exchange reserves held by central banks around the world, and how this relates to the amount of gold held by these same institutions. Read James's essay, Why The Gold Price Will Go Above $11,000 for all the details.