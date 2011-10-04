James Turk's AIER speech

James Turk's presentation in late July on behalf of the GoldMoney Foundation to the non-profit American Institute for Economic Research provides many fundamental reasons why.

James outlines why gold should be considered 'money' rather than an investment, and why the fiscal policies of governments and central banks all over the world are robbing paper currencies of their purchasing power – and thus slowly but surely propelling the value of gold, silver, platinum and palladium higher. Those seeking to understand the long-term forces propelling gold prices higher would do well to watch this video.