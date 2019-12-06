While gold recovered some lost ground this week, silver went nowhere. From last Friday’s close, gold rose by $9 to trade at $1473 in early morning European trade today, while silver lost 15 cents at $16.88. Comex volume…
The world stands on the edge of a cyclical downturn, exacerbated by trade tariffs initiated by America. We know what will happen: the major central banks will attempt to inflate their way out of the consequences. And…
Gold and silver moved sideways this week in moderate turnover, affected by America’s Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. In this morning’s trading in Europe, gold was down $6 from last Friday’s close at $1456.5, and…
America’s tariffs against China are already showing signs of undermining the global economy and will create a funding crisis for the Federal Government when it leads to foreigners no longer buying US Treasury debt and…
As the chart above shows, gold and silver prices consolidated for a second week. In mid-morning European trade, gold was up $3 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1471, and silver was up 21 cents at $17.20 over the…
The legal formalisation of the creation of bank credit commenced with England’s 1844 Bank Charter Act. It has led to a regular cycle of expansion and collapse of outstanding bank credit. Erroneously attributed to…
Gold and silver stabilised this week, consolidating the falls of the previous week. Gold rose $7 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1466 in early morning European trade, while silver was up four cents over the same…
The thirtieth anniversary of the fall of the Iron Curtain coincides with a popular resurgence of communism and a drift into more socialism. A collective amnesia sees a return of the Soviet Union’s failed policies in a…
Gold and silver suffered a sharp sell-off this week, with gold falling $48 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1466 in this morning’s European trade. On the same timeframe, silver fell $1.12 to $16.98. Gold’s price…
Global policy planners intend to deliver replacements for both dollar hegemony and fossil fuels. Plans may appear uncoordinated and in their early stages, but these issues are becoming increasingly linked. A monetary…