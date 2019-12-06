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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Marking time…

While gold recovered some lost ground this week, silver went nowhere. From last Friday’s close, gold rose by $9 to trade at $1473 in early morning European trade today, while silver lost 15 cents at $16.88. Comex volume…

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Alasdair Macleod

Fiat’s failings, gold and blockchains

The world stands on the edge of a cyclical downturn, exacerbated by trade tariffs initiated by America. We know what will happen: the major central banks will attempt to inflate their way out of the consequences. And…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: December turning point?

Gold and silver stabilised this week, consolidating the falls of the previous week. Gold rose $7 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1466 in early morning European trade, while silver was up four cents over the same…

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Alasdair Macleod

Resolving creeping communism

The thirtieth anniversary of the fall of the Iron Curtain coincides with a popular resurgence of communism and a drift into more socialism. A collective amnesia sees a return of the Soviet Union’s failed policies in a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Plans for a global Dystopia

Global policy planners intend to deliver replacements for both dollar hegemony and fossil fuels. Plans may appear uncoordinated and in their early stages, but these issues are becoming increasingly linked. A monetary…

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