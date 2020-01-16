“Because your question searches for deep meaning, I shall explain in simple words.” – Dante, Inferno Periodic economic destruction by bank credit is not new. It has been a problem for millennia. The basis of it, the…
Our headline chart does not capture the volatility this week that was sparked by the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, and the subsequent reprisal. While gold was down $4 from last Friday’s…
Given the current fiat money system is on a path towards its own destruction it is not surprising that there has been increasing talk of a monetary reset. Without a completely different approach and by retaining the…
Gold and silver prices rose strongly over the Christmas and year-end break, though volume on Comex was subdued, normal for this time of year. Gold has gained $47 since Christmas eve to trade at $1547 in early European…
This article is an overview of the economic conditions that will drive the gold price in 2020 and beyond. The turn of the credit cycle, the effect on government deficits and how they are to be financed are addressed. In…
There is evidence that US Treasury bond yields may continue to rise, exposing the debt trap in which the US government finds itself. Market participants don’t realise it yet, but the dollar-based monetary system is…
Gold and silver prices were little changed on the week, with gold up $2.50 in morning trading, European time, at $1478. Over the same time period silver was up eight cents at $17.06. Comex volume was seasonally light…
Brexit will be done by the end of next month, when trade negotiations with the EU will begin. Importantly, Britain’s negotiating position has strengthened immeasurably, and the new government is not afraid to use it.…
Gold and silver made net gains over this week, with gold rising $12 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1472 in early European trade this morning. Over the same timescale silver rose 43 cents to trade at $16.97.…
Economists who understand credit cycles expect the current cycle to enter its crisis stage at any moment. Furthermore, it combines with increasing trade tariffs between the two largest economies to echo the conditions…