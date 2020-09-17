In the wake of the Fed’s promise of 23 March to print money without limit in order to rescue the covid-stricken US economy, China changed its policy of importing industrial materials to a more aggressive stance. In…
In quiet trading, gold and silver drifted sideways this week in a tight trading range. In European morning trade gold edged up $13 on the week to $1945 while silver fell 4 cents to $28.82. Encouraging this torpor was…
There can be little doubt that macroeconomic policies are failing around the world. The fallacies being exposed are so entrenched that there are bound to be twists and turns yet to come. This article explains the…
Gold and silver drifted lower this week in moderate volumes for Comex gold and low volumes for silver. This morning in Europe gold traded at $1935, down $29 on the week, and silver was $26.70, down $1.35. This…
If you think that price inflation runs at about 1.6% you have fallen for the BLS’s CPI myth. Two independent analysts using different methods — the Chapwood Index and Shadowstats.com — prove that prices are rising at a…
This week gold and silver continued to consolidate bull market gains. In morning trade in Europe gold traded at $1958, up $17 on the week and on the same timescale silver rose 88 cents to trade at $27.58. The screenshot…
Socialism has moved on from the Marxist version of the state owning the means of production to one whereby production remains in the hands of individuals but are heavily regulated — echoing Mussolini’s fascist-socialist…
After last week’s extreme volatility gold and silver consolidated this week, with gold down $10 on balance at $1933 this morning, European time, and silver was up 65 cents at $27.05. The position with silver is tricky…
Many central banks are researching retail digital currencies, which if implemented, would allow them to issue a new currency directly to the public, managed on a centralised ledger bypassing commercial banks. While…
As our headline chart illustrates, gold and silver suffered sharp falls this week, though in yesterday’s trading (Thursday) prices staged a partial recovery. In morning trade in Europe today, gold was trading at $1947,…