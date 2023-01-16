James TurkLead Director
James began his career at Chase Manhattan Bank where he worked on assignments in Thailand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. Since, he has been the manager of the Commodity Department of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and held various advisory roles in money management. In 2001, he co-founded Goldmoney with his son Geoff Turk and remains an active board member and advisor today.
Latest research by James Turk
10 of 72 articles
- ResearchBook Review of "The Natural Order of Money"
- ResearchA Note from James Turk: Gold Outlook
- ResearchShakespeare on Finance
- ResearchGoldmoney 2017 Outlook and Roundtable Discussion
- LibraryProsperity Through Freedom: Lawrence Fertig - 1961
- LibraryHistory of Crises Under the National Banking System: Oliver Mitchell - 1968
- LibraryOrganization of Debt Into Currency, and Other Papers: Charles Holt Carroll - 1964
- LibraryA Monetary History of the United States: Milton Friedman - 1963
- LibraryA History of Interest Rates: Sidney Homer - 1963
- LibraryThe State and Theory of Money: Georg Friedrich Knapp - 2003