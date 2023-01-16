Skip to main content
Goldmoney logo
James Turk

James Turk

Lead Director

James began his career at Chase Manhattan Bank where he worked on assignments in Thailand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. Since, he has been the manager of the Commodity Department of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and held various advisory roles in money management. In 2001, he co-founded Goldmoney with his son Geoff Turk and remains an active board member and advisor today.

Latest research by James Turk

10 of 72 articles