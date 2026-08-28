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Alasdair Macleod

Alasdair Macleod

Contributor

Alasdair Macleod commenced his career as a stockbroker at the London Stock Exchange in 1970. Subsequently, he has been an investment manager and an executive director of an offshore bank in Guernsey.

Latest research by Alasdair Macleod

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