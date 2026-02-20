Goldmoney Inc. Announces Asset Disposition

Feb 20, 2026

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – (February 20, 2026) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Goldmoney Properties Limited (UK) has sold its St James Place real estate property (the “SJP Property”) for gross proceeds of £37.9 million ($70.1 million) to an institutional investor based in the US. For a description of the SJP Property, see the previous press release of the Company dated December 22, 2023.

Net proceeds from the sale of the SJP Property will be used to fund capital expenditures related to redevelopment properties in the Company’s existing property portfolio, reduce outstanding indebtedness, and support the acquisition of additional strategic property assets in alignment with the Company’s investment strategy.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Sean Ty

Chief Financial Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647 250 7098