Weekly DOE Oil Charts - September 15, 2017

Sep 20, 2017 · Stefan Wieler

Conclusion: The weekly DOE statistics are still heavily impacted by the aftermath of hurricane Harvey in this weeks stats and will remain impacted for a few weeks. The numbers look very bullish at first sight, but part of the large draw in total stocks is due to low net imports, which will likely recover going forward. We still expect global draws to continue for the remainder of the year, leading to stronger time-spreads and flat price.

Total petroleum draw of 8.2mb vs. seasonal build of 5mb. Large build in crude offset by large draws in products, which was to be expected as a large share of refinery capacity was still offline

The draw in total petroleum stocks was also inflated due to a large draw in propane and other (the latter contains NLGs such as ethane)

Implied demand recovered further but the 4wk average demand is still a lot lower than over the previous weeks. However, as we have outlined before, implied demand numbers are very unreliable at this point

Net imports declined sharply as exports recovered to pre-storm levels while imports were still significantly lower. We expect imports to increase over the coming weeks as crude waiting offshore comes in.

Refinery utilization recovered 5.5% w-o-w a but significant share refinery capacity was still offline last week

Crude output recovered 150kb/d and is now back to +1mb/d y-o-y. As we have outlined before, we believe the weekly production data is overstated and y-o-y growth is likely significantly lower.



View the Entire Research piece as a PDF here.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not reflect those of Goldmoney, unless expressly stated. The article is for general information purposes only and does not constitute either Goldmoney or the author(s) providing you with legal, financial, tax, investment, or accounting advice. You should not act or rely on any information contained in the article without first seeking independent professional advice. Care has been taken to ensure that the information in the article is reliable; however, Goldmoney does not represent that it is accurate, complete, up-to-date and/or to be taken as an indication of future results and it should not be relied upon as such. Goldmoney will not be held responsible for any claim, loss, damage, or inconvenience caused as a result of any information or opinion contained in this article and any action taken as a result of the opinions and information contained in this article is at your own risk.