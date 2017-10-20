Weekly DOE Oil Charts - October 13, 2017

Oct 20, 2017 · Stefan Wieler

Conclusion: At first sight the stats look very bullish, with total stocks drawing >11mb more than normal. However, 7mb of that is due to production shut ins alone, which will likely be reversed next week. Record high exports helped to draw stocks further. While that is neutral on a global level, it does help to accelerate the US draws. We believe over the medium term, the gap between WTI and Brent will have to narrow significantly. In addition, the cleanup in global inventories continues.

Very large crude draw of 5.7mb vs -3.9mb expected (and 11.4mb more than seasonal). This pushed down total stocks - 9.4mb, 8.7mb more than normal. However, the large crude draw came amidst a sharp decline in output by over 1mb/d as a result of the storm in the US GoM.

Demand dropped 0.6mb/d last week to a seasonally very low 19.1mb/d, but the 4wk average is still at last years levels

Total exports were up 0.9mb/d, mainly as crude exports shot up sharply to all time highs. Thi sis in our view the result of

the massive WTI-Brent spread that is still present. Total imports remained flat week-over-week and roughly in line with last years imports

Total Net imports dropped 0.9mb/d to extremely low 2.9mb/d

Refinery utilization dropped 4.7% week-over-week to 84.5% as refineries shut down ahead of the storm



View the Entire Research Piece as a PDF here.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not reflect those of Goldmoney, unless expressly stated. The article is for general information purposes only and does not constitute either Goldmoney or the author(s) providing you with legal, financial, tax, investment, or accounting advice. You should not act or rely on any information contained in the article without first seeking independent professional advice. Care has been taken to ensure that the information in the article is reliable; however, Goldmoney does not represent that it is accurate, complete, up-to-date and/or to be taken as an indication of future results and it should not be relied upon as such. Goldmoney will not be held responsible for any claim, loss, damage, or inconvenience caused as a result of any information or opinion contained in this article and any action taken as a result of the opinions and information contained in this article is at your own risk.