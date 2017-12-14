Weekly DOE Oil Charts- December 8, 2017

Total draw of 2.3mb vs seasonal build of 1mb. Crude drew 5.1mb, 2mb more than normal and Cushing drew a whopping 4.7mb more than normal. Products are a mixed bag. Distillates drew heavily (5.5mb more than normal) but all other products built vs. normal. Propane accounted for 1.8mb of the counter-seasonal build, which makes the inventory picture slightly more bullish than the total number suggests.

Crude stocks fell now solidly below 2015 levels and Cushing stocks are dropping fast. Crude stocks are 42.8 lower year- over-year and total petroleum stocks are 95.6 mb lower.

Implied demand up 0.5mb/d at 20.5mb/d, 4 week average in line with last years levels

Imports up 0.5mb/d, exports down 0.8mb/d  sharp recovery in net imports to 4mb/d, which is “only” 1.25mb/d below last years levels.

Refinery runs down 0.4% to 93.4%, which is still a seasonally high, while intakes are at seasonally record levels

Production increased 73kb/d this week, up 1.08mb/d year-over-year



