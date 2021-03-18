The ECB’s Financial Suttee

Conclusions

The total for this form of short-term financing grew to €8.31 trillion in outstanding contracts by December 2019. The collateral includes everything from government bonds and bills to pre-packaged national commercial bank debt. According to the survey, double counting, whereby repos are offset by reverse repos, is minimal. This is important when one considers that a reverse repo is the other side of a repo, so that with repos being additional to the reverse repos recorded, the sum of the two is a valid measure of the size of the market outstanding. The value of repos transacted with central banks as part of official monetary policy operations are not included in the survey and continue to be “very substantial”. But repos with central banks in the ordinary course of financing are included.Today, even excluding central bank repos connected with monetary policy operations, this figure probably exceeds €10 trillion, taking into account the underlying growth in this market, and when one includes participants beyond the 58 dealers in the survey.While the US Fed only accepts very high-quality securities as repo collateral, with the eurozone national banks and the ECB almost anything is accepted — it had to be when Greece was bailed out. High quality debt represents most of the repo collateral, but the hidden bailouts of Italian banks by taking dodgy loans off their books could not continue to this day without them being posted as repo collateral rolled into the TARGET2 system.But there is a limit to this expansion, expressed in the relationship between a commercial bank’s capital and its equity. Figure 5 shows balance sheet gearing and shareholder leverage for the six listed Eurozone global systemically important banks (G-SIBs). Other eurozone banks do not have to carry the extra buffers to a G-SIB’s capital, and it is for sure that within their numbers there are even more highly leveraged banks, the failure of any one of which could lead to a system-wide run.Without exception, the balance sheet gearing between total assets and shareholder’s tier-1 equity of all these banks is very high, given that a more normal level of balance sheet gearing is in the region of eight to twelve times at the height of a bank’s credit expansion cycle. It compares with the average ratio for the six US G-SIBs of 10.5, and even they are demonstrably tight on balance sheet capacity.Market ratings for eurozone G-SIBs, with the arguable exception of ING, deeply discount shareholders’ equity, with Société Generale bearing the worst rating at a 71% discount. Moreover, these dismal ratings are at a time of buoyant stock markets near their all-time highs: the CAC 40 in Paris is up 60% over a year, the Dax in Frankfurt is up 73%, and the FTSE MIB in Milan up 64%. Like a party of drunks staggering to raise themselves from the gutter, Eurozone bank share prices have risen with the general markets, but it is their ratings which remain so appalling.The EU is showing all the signs of a failing state, embarrassingly exposed by Brexit and the EU’s political response. Politically, it is still prepared to cut off its nose despite its face, clearly demonstrated over the vaccine debacle, aimed at the Oxford based AstraZeneca vaccine as a cover-up for the failure of Brussels to source and distribute vaccines of any manufacture around the member states. At a time of emerging lockdowns in the rest of the world, the EU is badly behind in its vaccination programme and is unlikely to fully emerge from its lockdowns before next winter, and possibly beyond. The economic consequences for the EU are going to be more devastating than for any other region outside the developing world, with third waves now emerging in Italy, France, Germany and Poland.With the burden of financing the inevitable surge in covid-related bad debts, particularly in the PIGS but really everywhere, and with major EU nations’ national debts spiralling out of control, the financing of it all by the ECB will become increasingly difficult. As a central bank committed to financing socialising ideals by monetary inflation, the ECB has had no option but to accelerate its inflationary financing for some time. But today, the limitations placed on its inflationism are a lethal combination of the inherent rottenness of TARGET2 and rising bond yields.Even on an optimistic (Keynesian) analysis, rising bond yields appear to be discounting a rise in post-lockdown spending, leading to a temporary burst in price inflation. The deeper truth revealed by the performance of commodity markets combined with an unprecedented increase in global money supply is that a far deeper loss of purchasing power in fiat currencies is in prospect. Furthermore, optimism over the wider economic outlook is confined to inflated numbers, with large sections of the global economy in a state of collapse.The EU is a tail-end Charlie in this global environment, which is why it could not afford to mess up its emergence from pandemic lockdowns. And because the financing of it all falls on the ECB’s shoulders, that is where the EU’s crisis is sure to emerge. It will take out the banking system for sure; on slender equity bases, it will not take much of a rise in bond yields to wipe them out. And then all that ropey collateral in the repo system will be exposed for what it’s worth. [i] PEPP stands for Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, which started at €750bn in March 2020 and has been increased in two further steps to €1,850bn.[ii] See The Tragedy of the Euro, Phillip Bagus, page 35. Published by the Ludwig von Mises Institute, 2010. Eleven years later, Bagus's analysis and predictions are proving to be correct.[iii] As reported in The Daily Telegraph, 18 March.[iv] ICMA European repo market survey No. 38. Care has been taken to ensure that the information in the article is reliable; however, Goldmoney does not represent that it is accurate, complete, up-to-date and/or to be taken as an indication of future results and it should not be relied upon as such. Goldmoney will not be held responsible for any claim, loss, damage, or inconvenience caused as a result of any information or opinion contained in this article and any action taken as a result of the opinions and information contained in this article is at your own risk.