Market Report: Month-end sell-off

The dramatic rise in US bond yields has caught markets by surprise. For short-term traders such as hedge funds, higher bond yields encourage them in their pairs trade to buy dollar/sell gold. The sharp rise in bond yields this month plays into the bullion banks’ hands, enabling them to close short positions and drive the futures’ prices even lower.The extent of the damage to the hedge funds’ net position will be partially revealed tonight in the commitment of traders’ report as of last Tuesday, with the full extent only known next Friday.Silver has been the story this week, with ongoing physical shortages around the world. Net flows of deliverable silver on Comex have diminished by 13.5 million ounces this month, leaving registered for delivery stocks for 27,000 contracts, so outstanding March contracts which today stand at 10,945 are amply covered. The threat of a RobinHood/Reddit inspired default has been overcome for now.With rising bond yields and the silver squeeze subsiding the bullion banks appear to be back in control of prices. But for some time, Comex has been shifting from a tustle between bullion banks and the hedge funds due to the growing presence of the Other Reportables category. This includes central banks, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, who are more intent on wealth preservation and at the margin are now using Comex to secure delivery. The changing structure of Comex in this respect is shown in how the Other Reportables have consistently added to their net longs over time.