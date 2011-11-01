Why Gold Will Go Above $11,000

Nov 1, 2011 · James Turk

In one important respect, gold is like any other asset.

You want to buy it when it is undervalued, and sell it when the opposite is true – when it becomes overvalued. Thus, knowing how to accurately value gold is essential for sound portfolio management.

Because gold is money, its value cannot be measured with the standard techniques used to evaluate investments. Gold is not an investment because it does not produce any cash flow. It is a sterile asset. Consequently, gold does not create wealth, nor for that matter, does any national currency create wealth. Currency in all its forms — whether fiat or gold — is wealth, held in the form of deferred purchasing power. This store of value function is one of any currency's most important tasks.

