The Triumph of Gold: Charles Rist - 1962

Oct 16, 2016 · James Turk

Charles Rist explores the history of gold as a monetary standard in the United States as well as conventional misconceptions during and after its implementation in US monetary policy. This book contains many of his speeches, articles, and some personal reflections of this world-renowned monetary economist. Rist does a magnificent job of highlighting and debunking various fallacies regarding opposition to gold as a monetary standard. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in gold's history as money in the United States.