Barbarous Relic is Not What You Think

Oct 3, 2011 · James Turk

I am no fan of Keynesian economics. I find most Keynesian economic theories to be just plain wrong.

But for the sake of truth and accuracy, I would like to correct a terrible injustice levied upon Keynes and, at the same time, also correct an equally terrible injustice that time and again is inflicted upon gold.

How many times have you heard gold described as the "barbarous relic"? It is a favorite phrase of gold-bashers everywhere who are trying to make gold the object of derision. I cringe every time I hear it, which is all too frequently, because gold is neither barbarous nor a relic, as can be explained easily by the following chart.

