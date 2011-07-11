Gold purchases made easy

Are you paying a fair premium, based on gold's market price – or are you at risk of getting ripped off by unscrupulous dealers?

Is your gold actual physical metal (either coins and bars in your possession or allocated bars in a vault) or "paper gold"? Do you have the option of taking physical delivery of bullion?

All these questions and more are addressed in GoldMoney's new The Ultimate Guide To Buying Gold. This 22-page pdf looks at all of the most popular ways that people own the yellow metal – be it in the form of coins, bars, ETFs, certificates, closed-end funds or GoldMoney-style professional storage programmes. There's also commentary on mining shares and futures.

So what are you waiting for?! Download it and start reading. We hope you enjoy it.