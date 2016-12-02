We’ve Modernized the Goldmoney Wealth Experience

Dec 2, 2016

Enhanced Online Holding Management

We’ve been working hard to modernize the online and mobile Goldmoney Wealth experience, and have released our revamped Wealth Holding dashboard both online and in the Goldmoney App, complete with new user-friendly layouts and an all-new look and feel.

Enhancements include:

New sidebar menu displays all Wealth Holding features.

Revamped Holding Overview page that displays all vaulted precious metals, currency funds, registered bars, and card balances at once.

New Market Summary feature displays live metal prices, equity values, and currency rates alongside curated Goldmoney Research.

We’ve updated some of the primary pages of client Holdings as part of our ongoing improvements to the Goldmoney Wealth experience. We will continue to update the online and mobile functionality of Wealth Holdings; in the interim, clients may choose to view and/or toggle between the updated and traditional versions of their Holding(s) until the full redesign is complete by clicking the arrow tab on the left side of any dashboard page and selecting “Switch to Old Site”.