We’ve Added the Royal Canadian Mint’s Ottawa Vault to Our Network

Dec 21, 2016

Purchase & Hold Gold in One of the World’s Premier Minting Facilities

We’ve collaborated with one of Canada’s oldest institutions to provide Goldmoney Network users with a second Canadian vault option: The Royal Canadian Mint’s secure precious metal storage facility in Ottawa.

As of today, Personal and Business users can instantly purchase any amount of 100% reserved gold bullion in the Mint’s Ottawa vault through our proprietary, closed-loop blockchain technology.

Network users can now buy and transfer Mint-vaulted gold value to anyone for free*, make vault-to-vault transfers between the Mint and seven Brink’s vault locations located around the world, redeem their gold balance to a Goldmoney Mastercard Prepaid card or bank account, or take physical delivery via our web-based Dashboard and mobile app for iOS and Android.

Ottawa Vault Features

Instantly purchase and hold 100% Mint-vaulted gold bullion.

Standard deposit and redemption fees of .50%

Free storage up to 1,000 grams.

Transfer gold value to anyone for free via text message or email.

Redeem gold balance to bank account in local currency or load a Goldmoney Mastercard Prepaid card.

Redeem coins, GoldCubes, or bars via Goldmoney Physical.

Make vault-to-vault transfers to and from seven Brink’s vaults (Toronto, New York, London, Zurich, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong).

Buy Gold in the Mint’s Ottawa Vault

How to Make a Vault-to-Vault Transfer to the Mint

Pure 1 kilogram Royal Canadian Mint-minted gold bars and the Mint’s world-famous Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins are available via Goldmoney Physical.

*Please note that P2P transfers are not available in some U.S. states. Learn more here.