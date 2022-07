Apr 20, 2016

Our Co-Founder Roy Sebag, President and CEO of GoldMoney joined Bloomberg TV Canada’s Pamela Ritchie and David Scanlan to discuss the most relevant topics about BitGold and the coming graduation in the Toronto Stock Exchange.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2016-04-20/we-re-less-on-profit-more-about-growth-goldmoney