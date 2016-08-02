Unifying the Experience: Welcome to Goldmoney

Aug 2, 2016

We’d like to thank you for discovering and trusting BitGold in our first year of operation. We’ve had tremendous growth globally, absorbing great feedback from you and the entire BitGold network along the way. Today, we are excited to share with you some early updates to our brand evolution.

Goldmoney: The World’s Network for Gold Savings and Payments.

We have refreshed the look, improved the experience, and added more features you’ve asked us for. We invite you to take some time to explore the Goldmoney website with your new login link:

Learn more about Goldmoney

Your old BitGold Personal account has simply become a Goldmoney Personal account. You will experience no interruptions or changes to your account, gold balance, settings or tools – they all remain as they were. Our changes are meant to convey the new and improved Goldmoney customer experience.

Since the merger of the GoldMoney and BitGold businesses nine months ago, we have brought the services together for faster, easier, safer and instantly accessible precious metals savings. It only made sense for us to unite BitGold and GoldMoney.

Over the next few weeks, expect to see a gradual transition in our email communications and the website interface to reflect the new brand encompassing our three account types: Goldmoney Personal, Goldmoney Business and Goldmoney Wealth.

We are still the same great team offering the superior technology and service you know and love. We promise to continue providing unrivalled service, and to continuously launch new and improved features. This shift to an all-embracing brand highlights our dedication to innovation, growth, and progress towards the future of precious metals as payments and savings.

The Goldmoney Team





