Oct 8, 2015

GoldMoney Inc. Unveils New Global Brand and Phased Relaunch of GoldMoney®

Toronto, Ontario (October 8th, 2015) – GoldMoney Inc. (TSX-V: XAU), a full-reserve and gold-based financial service and technology group, is proud to unveil a new corporate brand and the first phase re-launch of the GoldMoney® platform. The branding follows the July 20, 2015 acquisition of the GoldMoney® business and highlights the technical improvements developed by the group’s engineering and design teams led by Chief Design Officer, Michael Busby. Enhancements include website user interface, front-end infrastructure and security, and a new innovative design to highlight GoldMoney’s globally influential insights and content platform.

Also revealed on the GoldMoney website today is the Company’s new identity, a dark blue “GoldMoney” logo and an accompanying golden icon symbolizing the group’s view of gold as the foundational allocation in every wealth portfolio. The newly branded logo will appear on GoldMoney parent company marketing materials and all GoldMoney® products and services.

The new GoldMoney® will be released in phases, with the first being an improved landing page at http://www.GoldMoney.com with newly designed product and marketing pages. The new website content provides existing and potential clients with a clear illustration of the company’s products and services: Precious Metal Dealing & Execution, Custody, Multi-Currency and Cards, Wealth Services, Pensions, Institutional Trading and Research.

“Since pioneering the sector in 2001, GoldMoney has provided an internet accessible platform for clients to securely manage their wealth; an innovative service infrastructure that ensures title to vaulted bullion with the assurances of governance and integrity,” said Roy Sebag, Chief Executive Officer of GoldMoney Inc. “The new GoldMoney® embraces these core tenets while improving the client experience. Our engineering and design teams have created a stunning web interface that includes heightened security, a new content portal to deliver GoldMoney research and media, and a new foundation to integrate additional products and services for our clients.”

“We have ambitious plans to expand not only the premium products and services we offer to our clients, but also to enhance gold’s usefulness by enabling it to circulate in commerce throughout the world,” said James Turk, GoldMoney® Founder and Director. “We also aim to improve accessibility to precious metals by making it easier to interact with payment systems around the world. I can confirm to all of our current and prospective clients that as we look forward to future growth and enhancements, GoldMoney will continue to provide those assurances of integrity upon which you have come to trust and rely.”

About GoldMoney

GoldMoney Inc. is a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services group. GoldMoney provides financial services as a trusted, limited third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through GoldMoney® the company offers precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, and independent research to individual investors and institutions. Through BitGold™ the company operates a self-directed savings platform and a payments network allowing individuals and businesses to make or receive online, in-store or mobile payments. GoldMoney Inc. has over 340,000 clients from over 100 countries and $1.5 billion in client assets under administration. GoldMoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. The JFSC is the main supervisory body that oversees and regulates Jersey’s large financial services industry. For more information on BitGold, visit bitgold.com. For more information on GoldMoney, visit ir.goldmoney.com.

For more information, please contact:

Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer & Director

GoldMoney Inc.

Tel.: 647-499-6748

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; unproven markets for the Company’s product offering; volatility of gold prices & public interest in gold investment; lack of regulation and customer protection; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; foreign currency and gold trading risks; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.