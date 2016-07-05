Goldmoney Inc. Reports June 2016 Key Performance Indicators

Jul 5, 2016

Toronto, Ontario (July 5, 2016) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU), a financial technology company, which operates a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial network, reports June 2016 key performance indicators. This will be the last monthly key performance indicator figure reported, as going forward, management will move to quarterly reporting.

Goldmoney Key Performance Indicators:

User Sign Ups

Period Total User Signups – End of Period Net Increase/Decrease June 2016 1,101,799 +48,840

Transaction Volume (Gold Grams)

Period Transaction Volume – End of Period (grams) Net Increase/Decrease June 2016 $ 77,380,595 + $ 24,181,484

Global Customer Assets under Administration ($CAD)

Period Customer Assets Net Increase/Decrease June 2016 $ 1,853,469,642 + $ 185,123,497

Defined as total cumulative user sign ups on the Goldmoney network, including Goldmoney Personal, Goldmoney Business, and Goldmoney Wealth.

2. Defined as all dealing (buy/sell), deposits, redemptions, and p2p transfer activity on the Goldmoney network, including Goldmoney Personal, Goldmoney Business, and Goldmoney Wealth.

3. Defined as total segregated and allocated customer precious metals and full reserved currency balances under safekeeping.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc. is a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services group. Goldmoney provides financial services as a trusted, limited third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through Goldmoney® Personal and Goldmoney® Business, the company operates the world’s largest self-directed gold savings and payments network, making allocated physical gold accessible as a currency to any person or business with internet access. Through GoldMoney® Wealth the company offers bespoke precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions. GoldMoney Inc. has over 1,000,000 user signups from over 150 countries and $1.8 billion in client assets. Goldmoney is regulated as a Dealer in Precious Metals by FINTRAC in Canada, and in addition, Goldmoney Wealth is regulated as a Money Services Business by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC). The JFSC is the main supervisory body that oversees and regulates Jersey’s large financial services industry. For more information on Goldmoney® Personal and Goldmoney® Business, visit bitgold.com. For more information on Goldmoney Wealth, visit ir.goldmoney.com.

For more information, please contact:

Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

Tel.: 647-499-6748

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements, projections and estimates with respect to the rebranding of the Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) businesses and website. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the need for regulatory approvals; the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; unproven markets for the Company’s product offering; volatility of gold prices & public interest in gold investment; lack of regulation and customer protection; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; foreign currency and gold trading risks; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.