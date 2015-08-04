Aug 4, 2015

GOLDMONEY INC. REPORTS JULY KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS FOR THE BITGOLD AND GOLDMONEY BUSINESSES

Toronto, Ontario (August 4th, 2015) – GoldMoney Inc. (TSX-V: XAU), a full-reserve and gold-based financial service and technology group, is pleased to announce Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) for its two operating platforms for the period ending July 31, 2015. KPI’s are published on a monthly basis to increase network transparency for customers, the investment community and other stakeholders.

BitGold Key Performance Indicators:

User Sign Ups

Period Total User Signups – End of Period Net Increase/Decrease July 2015 168,002 +105,373 June 5th to June 30th 2015 62,629 +29,615 Launch to June 4th 2015 33,014 +33,014

Transaction Volume (Gold Grams)

Period Transaction Volume – End of Period (grams) Net Increase/Decrease (grams) Value in CAD for Reference July 2015 153,109 +74,226 C$ 7,069,042 June 5th to June 30th 2015 78,883 +45,002 C$ 3,479,889 Launch to June 4th 2015 28,881 +28,881 C$ 1,359,428

Customer Gold in Vaults (Gold Grams)

Period Gold in Vaults – End of Period (grams) Net Increase/Decrease Value in CAD for Reference July 2015 118,207 +54,652 C$ 5,457,617 June 5th to June 30th 2015 63,555 +39,178 C$ 2,993,400 Launch to June 4th 2015 24,377 +24,377 C$ 1,147,681

Defined as deposits, redemptions and payments on the network.

Defined as total segregated and allocated customer gold under safekeeping.

GoldMoney Key Performance Indicators:

GoldMoney Holdings

Period Total Funded Accounts Net Increase/Decrease July 2015 21,543 -47

Transaction Volume (Canadian Dollars)

Period Transaction Volume – End of Period Net Increase/Decrease July 2015 C$ 48,634,497 NA

Customer Assets under Administration

Period Customer Assets Net Increase/Decrease July 2015 C$ 1,485,070,335 NA

Defined as all dealing (buy/sell), deposits, and redemption activity by GoldMoney clients. Net increase/decrease will be reported next month.

Defined as total segregated and allocated customer precious metals and full reserved currency balances under safekeeping. Net increase/decrease will be reported next month.

About GoldMoney

GoldMoney Inc. is a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services group. GoldMoney provides financial services as a trusted, limited third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through GoldMoney® the company offers precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, and independent research to individual investors and institutions. Through BitGold™ the company operates a self-directed savings platform and a payments network allowing individuals and businesses to make or receive online, in-store or mobile payments. GoldMoney Inc. has over 190,000 clients from over 200 countries and $1.5 billion in client assets under administration. GoldMoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. The JFSC is the main supervisory body that oversees and regulates Jersey’s large financial services industry. For more information on BitGold, visit bitgold.com. For more information on GoldMoney, visit ir.goldmoney.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

