Jan 5, 2016

GoldMoney Inc. Reports December and Year End Review of Key Performance Indicators for the BitGold and GoldMoney Businesses

Toronto, Ontario (January 5, 2016) – GoldMoney Inc. (TSX-V: XAU), a full-reserve and gold-based financial service and technology group, is pleased to announce Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) for its two operating platforms for the period ended December 31, 2015. The company’s management team is also providing a 2015 year-end review of both businesses.

BitGold Key Performance Indicators:

User Sign Ups

Period Total User Signups – End of Period Net Increase/Decrease December 2015 580,814 +63,728 November 2015 517,086 +89,848 October 2015 427,238 +104,204 September 2015 323,034 +80,770 August 2015 242,264 +74,262 July 2015 168,002 +105,373 June 5th to June 30th 2015 62,629 +29,615 Launch to June 4th 2015 33,014 +33,014

Transaction Volume (Gold Grams)

Period Transaction Volume – End of Period (grams) Net Increase/Decrease (grams) Value in CAD for Reference December 2015 669,650 +106,219 C$31,640,962 November 2015 563,431 +116,889 C$25,934,729 October 2015 446,542 +99,809 C$21,349,173 September 2015 346,733 +103,306 C$16,691,726 August 2015 243,427 +90,318 C$ 11,798,926 July 2015 153,109 +74,226 C$ 7,069,042 June 5th to June 30th 2015 78,883 +45,002 C$ 3,479,889 Launch to June 4th 2015 28,881 +28,881 C$ 1,359,428

Customer Gold in Vaults (Gold Grams)

Period Gold in Vaults – End of Period (grams) Net Increase/Decrease Value in CAD for Reference December 2015 437,705 +57,341 C$20,679,649 November 2015 380,364 +77,938 C$17,508,155 October 2015 302,426 +56,547 C$ 14,458,997 September 2015 245,879 +65,513 C$ 11,836,615 August 2015 180,366 +62,159 C$ 8,745,947 July 2015 118,207 +54,652 C$ 5,457,617 June 5th to June 30th 2015 63,555 +39,178 C$ 2,993,400 Launch to June 4th 2015 24,377 +24,377 C$ 1,147,681

Defined as deposits, redemptions and payments on the network.

Defined as total segregated and allocated customer gold under safekeeping.

BitGold 2015 Year-End Review

The BitGold platform launched to the public in May of 2015 (and to U.S. customers in June of 2015).

First 8 months by the numbers…

The BitGold platform attracted 580,814 user sign ups, roughly 100 new sign ups every hour on average since opening

Enabled 669,650 grams (approximately C$31,640,962) in cumulative transaction volume on the network. Daily transaction count in December was 80% above the year-to-date average

437,705 grams of vaulted gold on the BitGold network (equivalent to C$20,679,649 as of Dec. 31 2015), or on average nearly $3,600 in net user assets added to the platform every hour since launch

Through 2015, BitGold has regularly added new products and additional utility to the BitGold platform while continuously modifying and testing early marketing spend to optimize relative growth and IRR for each KPI.

For the month of December, BitGold decreased online marketing spend by over 60% to test the returns of varying marketing budgets across different channels, while successfully maintaining the 2015 average month over month increase in gold on the network, above average month over month transactions on the network, and increased overall activity per user. BitGold expects to ramp up marketing spending during the second half of the quarter ending March 2016, upon completion of the remaining core features, including additional global payment processing integrations, additional physical gold redemption options, and corporate and merchant account and processing.

“We are extremely proud of what has been accomplished in 2015 and how well we’re positioned for 2016, with BitGold now one of the top emerging fintech companies globally,” said Darrell MacMullin, CEO of BitGold Corp. “We continue to test global marketing funnels as we complete the core features and integrations for our platform. In December we unearthed a much greater network effect than we had previously expected at this stage, allowing us to distill our customer acquisition costs and remain focused on the highest IRR growth while we complete the platform and prepare for a scaled-up marketing push. Transaction growth for December accelerated the most in channels like p2p payments and the GoldMoney Prepaid MasterCard use, which are very positive signs that we are building a healthy ecosystem that customers are beginning to value more and love using.”

GoldMoney Key Performance Indicators:

GoldMoney Holdings

Period Total Funded Accounts Net Increase/Decrease December 2015 21,306 -44 November 2015 21,350 -61 October 2015 21,411 -51 September 2015 21,462 -23 August 2015 21,485 -58 July 2015 21,543 -47

Transaction Volume (Canadian Dollars)

Period Transaction Volume – End of Period Net Increase/Decrease December 2015 C$ 41,848,521 C$ +6,233,119 November 2015 C$ 35,615,402 C$ +4,373,379 October 2015 C$ 31,242,023 C$- 940,141 September 2015 C$ 32,182,164 C$ -15,208,676 August 2015 C$ 47,390,840 C$ -1,244,000 July 2015 C$ 48,634,497 NA

Customer Assets under Administration

Period Customer Assets Net Increase/Decrease December 2015 C$ 1,510,961,122 C$ +40,443,334 November 2015 C$ 1,470,517,776 C$ -76,973,551 October 2015 C$ 1,547,491,327 C$ +4,818,248 September 2015 C$ 1,542,673,079 C$ +14,525,631 August 2015 C$ 1,528,147,448 C$ +43,077,113 July 2015 C$ 1,485,070,335 NA

Defined as all dealing (buy/sell), deposits, and redemption activity by GoldMoney clients.

Defined as total segregated and allocated customer precious metals and full reserved currency balances under safekeeping.

GoldMoney 2015 Year End Review

GoldMoney Assets under Custody of C$1.51 Billion up slightly since the acquisition in July 2015 in the face of the worst USD-Gold Spot Price performance in many years

GoldMoney.com redesigned landing and marketing pages and brand refresh

GoldMoney® Insights Research Platform launched and led by Stefan Wieler

GoldMoney® Wealth Services founded and led by John Butler

GoldMoney® Precious Metal Cards launched in Beta to select clients with full rollout in 2016

Enhanced onboarding process and post-login environment engineered for 2016 rollout

Core business turn-around complete with majority of cost-savings and synergies realized

During the Company’s first 5 months of stewardship of the GoldMoney business, management focused on implementing a cost savings program benefitting from the in-house technology, engineering, and design focus of the group. In contrast to the KPI focus of the BitGold platform, the GoldMoney Business focus for 2015 was to 1) optimize consistent cash flow generation after several run-off one-time expenses, and 2) enhance the GoldMoney customer experience by relaunching the brand and website, expanding research and thought leadership in the sector, and preparing for the launch of additional products and wealth services for GoldMoney clients.

During 2015 the Company launched the GoldMoney® Insights Portal now led by Stefan Wieler and Alasdair Macleod with contributing insights from James Turk, John Butler, Josh Crumb, and other leading thought leaders. With the Insight rollout underway, attention shifted towards new business lines offering additional financial services for clients. The debit card business launched as an invite-only beta with an extremely positive response from those receiving the initial precious metal cards. Both plastic and metallic cards will become available to GoldMoney clients during the first quarter of 2016, with additional improvements and services to launch throughout 2016 that will incentivize usage over other traditional card products.

In the coming months the Company will unveil a Wealth Services program led by John Butler, a recently announced addition to the Company’s management team, providing GoldMoney clients with added services and flexibility to manage their overall wealth from their GoldMoney Holding account.

In 2016 GoldMoney also plans to unveil a redesigned sign up, onboarding and post-login platform environment that will significantly enhance the overall GoldMoney experience. This engineering will pave the way for the design and rollout of an aggressive new marketing campaign for GoldMoney across both institutional and private wealth client segments.

“I am extremely proud of what has been achieved at GoldMoney in just 5 short months since the acquisition closed,” said Roy Sebag, CEO of GoldMoney. “From a solid new base, we are now poised to grow client relationships and assets under administration. I am excited to be unveiling several features and services we have been diligently working on that will markedly improve the utility of the platform. I believe that by the end of 2016 the GoldMoney Holding will be one of the most effective and secure financial service accounts, providing high quality services within a fully-reserved and gold backed environment.”

GoldMoney Inc. 2015 Year End Review Presentation

The company has prepared a Year-End Review Presentation, which provides additional information on the key milestones achieved in 2015. The presentation can be found here: https://bitgold.com/yearend.pdf

About GoldMoney Inc.

GoldMoney Inc. is a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services group. GoldMoney provides financial services as a trusted, limited third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through GoldMoney® the company offers precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, and independent research to individual investors and institutions. Through BitGold™ the company operates a self-directed savings platform and a payments network allowing individuals and businesses to make or receive online, in-store or mobile payments. GoldMoney Inc. has over 600,000 clients from over 200 countries and $1.53 billion in client assets under administration. GoldMoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. The JFSC is the main supervisory body that oversees and regulates Jersey’s large financial services industry. For more information on BitGold, visit bitgold.com. For more information on GoldMoney, visit ir.goldmoney.com.

