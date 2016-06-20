Jun 20, 2016

Goldmoney Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2016

TORONTO — (BUSINESS WIRE) — Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (the “Company”), a financial technology company, which operates a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services group, today announced results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. A copy of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2016 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the corresponding management’s discussion and analysis will be available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

· Consolidated Revenue of $258.7 million in financial 2016, including $108.7 million in Q4, up 35% from $80.8 million for the previous quarter ended December 31, 2015

· BitGold division (to become Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business) Revenue of $37.3 million for Q4, up 181% quarter-over-quarter

· GoldMoney division (to become Goldmoney Wealth) Q4 Revenue of $71.4 million, up 6% quarter-over-quarter

· Consolidated Gross Profit of $4.1 million in financial 2016, including $1.9 million in Q4, up 65% quarter-over-quarter

· Q4 Total Comprehensive Loss of $4,975,358

· Q4 Non-IFRS Adjusted Loss of $2,751,075 (calculated as total comprehensive loss less gain on precious metals inventory, foreign exchange movements, and non-cash expenses). The Company continues to see strong growth in its user base, with 234,789 user signups during Q4, reflecting all-in acquisition cost of $11.72 per user (calculated as Non-IFRS Adjusted Loss per user signup)

· Working Capital of $58.93 million at March 31, 2016 consisting of cash, precious metals, and short-term marketable securities

· 836,909 user signups with $1.64 billion in customer holdings in including BitGold and GoldMoney as at March 31, 2016

In its first full year of operation, Goldmoney Inc. established itself as a nascent gold-based global payments and savings network, growing organically, and through acquisition, to become one of the largest non-bank custodians of precious metals in the world and the only gold transactional network.

Operational Highlights

Launched the BitGold Platform in May 2015

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in May 2015

Acquired, integrated and relaunched the GoldMoney business (to become Goldmoney Wealth)

Welcomed Darrell MacMullin, former Managing Director and Head of PayPal Canada, to lead the BitGold division (to become Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business)

Launched the BitGold Mobile Application for Android and iOS

Launched the Goldmoney® Prepaid MasterCard in Plastic, 18k Silver and 18k Gold for BitGold and GoldMoney clients

Launched Goldmoney physical bullion redemptions in collaboration with Dillon Gage Metals

Launched BitGold Business Accounts, Invoicing, Payout, and Checkout Tools (to become Goldmoney Business)

Integrated over 100 deposit and redemption options

Raised over $58 million in capital from leading institutional investors including: Soros Brothers Investments, Friedberg Mercantile Group, Sprott Inc., Robeco, Capital Research Global Investors, and Wellington Management Group

Graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange (subsequent to Q4)

Announced upcoming brand unification to Goldmoney Personal, Goldmoney Business, and Goldmoney Wealth, retiring the BitGold brand over coming months (subsequent to Q4).

Financial Highlights

The Company reported revenue for the fourth quarter of $108.7 million, up 35% from $80.8 million for the previous quarter. Gross profit for Q4 was $1.9 million, driven by increased fee revenue, and increased transaction volume on both platforms. In accordance with management’s growth strategy, the Company reports a non-IFRS adjusted loss of $2,751,075, representing an all-in client acquisition cost of $11.72 for the group. Total comprehensive loss for the quarter of $4,975,359, or $0.08 per share.

BitGold (To become Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business) shows continued growth in revenue, margin and key platform engagement metrics

— Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 FY IFRS Measures Revenue 2,856,937 10,532,201 13,260,920 37,305,833 63,955,891 Cost of sales (2,881,186) (10,395,146) (13,084,101) (36,961,468) (63,321,901) Fee Revenue — — 13,568 41,785 55,353 Non-IFRS Measures Margin on precious metal sales (24,249) 137,055 176,819 344,365 633,990 Gross profit excluding gain/loss on precious metals (24,249) 137,055 192,387 386,150 691,343

“The BitGold platform (soon to be Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business) continued to show exemplary growth over the quarter,” said Darrell MacMullin, CEO of BitGold. “We saw revenue grow from $13.7 million in the prior quarter to $37.3 million, representing a gain of 180%. This growth can be attributed to the network effects and client journey, with new products and increased engagement per client, which also benefited from the increased global demand for gold savings during the quarter. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company achieved significant transformational milestones, completing a very successful first year for the business operations, and the first phase of the multi-year product strategy to enable gold as the optimal currency for global savings and payments. We wrote over 100,000 lines of code and pushed out nearly 20 different products; this from a team of just 30 employees. On the business side, we have seen over 10,000 merchants join and have successfully transacted in nearly 1,000 invoices paid through the platform. P2P gold transfers are growing at a rate of approximately 10% per month and we continue to maintain minimal outbound sales or marking in many products or features while we complete the core platform. We view year one as a validation of our platform offering, but we believe we are still very early in achieving network effects and are not yet focused on specific levers of margin growth. As we enter year two with a solid and growing base of clients, we enter the next phase of our strategy where we will commence distribution of a gold payment rail for global commerce through key partnerships and integrations.”

GoldMoney (to become Goldmoney Wealth division) continues to show positive revenue and margin growth

— Q2 2016(1) Q3 2016 Q4 2016 FY IFRS Measures — — — — Revenue 55,787,658 67,563,054 71,398,661 194,749,373 Cost of Sales (55,137,331) (66,843,362) (70,472,177) (192,452,870) Fee Revenue 147,330 487,023 471,782 1,106,134 Gain/(loss) on revaluation of precious metals inventory 277,560 (346,564) 199,645 130,641 Gross Profit 1,075,217 860,151 1,597,911 3,533,278 Operating Expenses 1,433,092 1,148,339 1,613,664 4,195,095 Non-IFRS Measures — — — — Margin on precious metal sales 650,327 719,692 926,484 2,296,503 Gross profit excluding gain/loss on precious metals 797,657 1,206,715 1,398,265 3,402,647

Notes:

(1) Results include only the period following the GoldMoney Acquisition on July 20, 2015.

GoldMoney produced an IFRS net loss of $15,755 on $71.4 million in revenue for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2016. The IFRS net loss figure includes $445,902 of amortization related to the customer relationship intangible asset, acquired pursuant to the acquisition of GoldMoney on July 20, 2015, and a $199,645 gain on precious metals inventory that has been offset by the loss on the investment portfolio at the group level. When adjusting for this non-cash expense, and precious metal price gain, GoldMoney was profitable and it contributed adjusted net income of $230,503 to the group for the quarter. For a complete discussion of expenses, please refer to the financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2016.

“In less than a year since acquiring GoldMoney, we have seen the business generate over $3.5 million in gross profit, and we are now producing free cash flow from the division to be contributed towards the growth of the soon-to-be unified platform,” said Katie Sokalsky, CFO of Goldmoney Inc. “We have worked hard over the past seven months to streamline and improve the GoldMoney business. We see the results of this effort over the quarter, with adjusted net income of $230,503, before we take into consideration the favourable gain we realized on precious metals inventory. Accounting for the GoldMoney acquisition, we now amortize a substantial customer relationship intangible asset, with an expected quarterly cost of approximately $160,000 going forward. While this will continue to appear on our financial statements for the next ten years, this is a non-cash expenditure, and we will assess the cash contributions of the GoldMoney business net of any amortization. At a group level, we also see significant non-cash expenditures in our financial statements. We believe that the Non-IFRS Adjusted Loss figure ($2.7 million for Q4), which is discussed in our MD&A, gives investors a better picture of our normalized cash expenditures and the ongoing investment in the growth of the business. On the BitGold side of the business, we have seen very strong revenue and transaction volume growth, increased revenue and utilization of the platform per client, and we are still solely focused on investment and growth before optimizing any margins through operating levers.”

“Reflecting on our first year of operations, I believe that the accomplishments achieved on our first approximately $10 million in cash invested—combined with a prescient acquisition and integration of GoldMoney—has been truly remarkable,” said Roy Sebag, CEO. “We have proven out the significant global demand for a savings and payments network backed by physical gold bullion, and we have quickly established ourselves as one of the primary leaders in the sector. Our team of employees from Toronto, Milan, and Jersey have developed a platform to secure savings across 13 global vaults—accessible via desktop and mobile—signing up over 1 million clients from over 150 countries, and now safeguarding nearly $1.7 billion in assets. For the remainder of calendar year 2016, we are focused on the brand unification of the platforms and adding additional savings and wealth features, in addition to the distribution of payments and business tools. As we’ve been building and growing the platform, we have welcomed the support and confidence of some of the world’s most noted investment managers. As stewards of this capital, we have effectively demonstrated our approach to capital allocation: first, by executing a well-timed acquisition of the most reputable custodian in the business, and second, by preserving our liquidity during a high growth phase of the business and reinforcing our assurance of integrity and financial stability to our clients.”

“We are encouraged by this first year, first-stage validation of our long term vision,” said Josh Crumb, Chief Strategy Officer. “Having anticipated a major inflection point in the gold market, and the now dominant trend toward financial technology and money innovation, our platform is well positioned with what we believe are two pillars of secular growth. In addition to the investment in technology and innovation we bring to the gold sector, we will also invest in research, education, and thought leadership around gold as a global currency and savings asset, enhancing our brand while advancing the democratization of gold savings. Looking ahead, over the next 18 months, we will continue to invest in software development, expanding the tools and features that add utility for our clients, and we will look to pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships to grow and distribute our platform as we achieve network effects. While we will remain prudent with our capital and liquidity, we continue to guide shareholders towards a multi-year investment and growth strategy focused on long-term value maximization for stakeholders.”

“It has been a remarkable year for Goldmoney,” said James Turk, founder of GoldMoney. “My high expectations for the combined GoldMoney and BitGold have been well exceeded. The dynamic management and operating team has taken the company to a new level by achieving phenomenal growth. And by pioneering an array of new products and services, Goldmoney with its strong balance sheet has earned its place at the forefront of the increasingly important financial technology sector.”

“The Board and Management are committed to a long-term development and growth strategy, and sincerely believe that the journey has only just begun,” added James Turk, who is also Lead Director. “As we look to the future, existing and prospective investors should be assured that we will not fall prey to short-term thinking in relation to our goals or outcomes, and will continue to focus upon a multi-year growth strategy regardless of quarterly results or short-term market volatility. Though some of our innovations may not succeed, we will not be distracted from focusing on the requirements of our growing base of clients by improving our services and increasing their adoption rate. As custodians of a public company, with its regulatory framework that adds trust and transparency, we recognize that the interests of our customers are paramount. Our mission is to provide a choice in money. Gold is money, and we have the technology to deliver that choice to the world.”

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures; the Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company’s performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for year-over-year comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on the Company’s operating results.

Adjusted Non-IFRS Loss exclude from comprehensive loss the impact of the following amounts: (i) any gains or losses on precious metals inventory, (ii) non-cash items, including the amortization of intangible assets and (iii) the impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. Refer to the MD&A for a detailed breakdown of these items.

Margin on precious metal sales is a non-IFRS financial measure. This figure excludes from gross profit the impact of fee revenue and gain/(loss) on revaluation of precious metals inventory, and is intended to reflect the Company’s revenue generated solely from sales of precious metals.

Working capital is a non-IFRS measure. This figure excludes from total assets (i) receivables, (ii) prepaids and other assets, (iii) property and equipment, (iv) intangibles, and (v) goodwill, and is useful to demonstrate the liquid assets the company has on hand to meet current and future obligations.

Other non-IFRS financial measures include all-in client acquisition cost, which is calculated as Adjusted Non-FIRS Loss, divided by the number of client sign-ups in the period.

For a full reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures used herein to their nearest IFRS equivalents, please see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2016.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. is a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services group. Goldmoney provides financial services as a trusted, limited third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through Goldmoney® Personal and Goldmoney® Business, the company operates the world’s largest self-directed gold savings and payments network, making allocated physical gold accessible as a currency to any person or business with internet access. Through GoldMoney® Wealth, the company offers bespoke precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions. GoldMoney Inc. has over 1,000,000 client signups from over 150 countries and $1.7 billion in client assets under administration. Goldmoney is regulated as a Dealer in Precious Metals by FINTRAC in Canada, and in addition, Goldmoney Wealth is regulated as a Money Services Business by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC). The JFSC is the main supervisory body that oversees and regulates Jersey’s large financial services industry. For more information on Goldmoney® visit: ir.goldmoney.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; unproven markets for the Company’s product offering; volatility of gold prices & public interest in gold investment; lack of regulation and customer protection; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; foreign currency and gold trading risks; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and those risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents filed on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.