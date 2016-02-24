Feb 24, 2016

GoldMoney ‎Completes C$36.6 Million Bought Deal Financing

Toronto, Ontario (February 24, 2016) – GoldMoney Inc. (TSX-V: XAU) (“GoldMoney” or the “Company”), a full-reserve and gold-based financial service and technology group, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement (the “Offering”) with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. and Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 9,394,828 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of C$3.90 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$36,639,829. In addition to the initial 8,169,415 Shares offered, an additional 1,225,413 Shares were issued pursuant to the Underwriters fully exercising the Underwriters’ option. PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd. acted as financial adviser with respect to the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Underwriters received a 5.0% cash commission and were issued Broker Warrants equal to 3.0% of the number of Shares issued. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one Share at a price of C$3.90 for a period of 24 months.

The securities issued (and issuable) pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring on June 25, 2016.

“GoldMoney welcomes this offer of strategic-institutional funding and the capital entrusted to us by some of the world’s top investment managers”, said Roy Sebag, CEO of GoldMoney. “With this additional capital, the group is able to strengthen the relationship we have with our customers with an unparalleled commitment to a strong balance sheet through any market environment. We also strive to grow our businesses through new product engineering, the initiation of offline and more traditional marketing activities, and expansion into additional financial services business lines that will provide operating leverage to our core customer relationships.”

The Company also announces its graduation to Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) on December 8, 2015. Tier 1 is the TSX-V’s premier tier, and is reserved for the TSX-V’s most advanced issuers with the most significant financial resources. In conjunction with the Tier 1 graduation, Shares and Share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) held escrow pursuant to a value security escrow agreement dated May 8, 2015, between the Company, Capital Transfer Agency Inc. as escrow agent, and certain escrowed security holders, will become subject to an accelerated release schedule as follows: 5,241,098 Shares and 179,961 Warrants on or before March 5, 2016; 5,241,101 Shares and 179,962 Warrants on May 13, 2016; and 5,241,101 Shares and 179,962 Warrants on November 13, 2016.

About GoldMoney

GoldMoney Inc. is a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services group. GoldMoney provides financial services as a trusted, limited third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through GoldMoney® the company offers precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, and independent research to individual investors and institutions. Through BitGold™ the company operates a self-directed savings platform and a payments network enabling individuals and businesses to make or receive online, in-store or mobile payments. GoldMoney Inc. has over 650,000 clients from over 150 countries and $1.6 billion in client assets under administration. GoldMoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. The JFSC is the main supervisory body that oversees and regulates Jersey’s large financial services industry. For more information on BitGold, visit bitgold.com. For more information on GoldMoney, visit ir.goldmoney.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; unproven markets for the Company’s product offering; volatility of gold prices & public interest in gold investment; lack of regulation and customer protection; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; foreign currency and gold trading risks; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.