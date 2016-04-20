Apr 20, 2016

GoldMoney ‎Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Leslie D. Biddle Joins GoldMoney Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario (April 20, 2016) – GoldMoney Inc. (TSX-V: XAU) (“GoldMoney” the “Company”), a financial technology company, which operates a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services platform, is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) have been accepted for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX on April 21, 2016 under the symbol “XAU”.

Roy Sebag, President and CEO of GoldMoney said, “This is another significant achievement for the Company and our shareholders. Graduation to the TSX less than one year after our initial listing on the TSX Venture Exchange reflects our rapid growth and maturation. It is a recognition of the strength and quality of our BitGold and GoldMoney products, as well as our commitment to a strong balance sheet, superior oversight and transparency, and a long-term approach to maximizing shareholder value by investing in our mission.”

In connection with its graduation to the TSX, the Company has appointed Equity Financial Trust Company at its offices in Toronto, Ontario as registrar and transfer agent for the Common Shares.

GoldMoney is also pleased to announce the appointment of Leslie D. Biddle to the board of directors, effective April 21, 2016. Ms. Biddle is currently a Partner and President at Serengeti Asset Management, a New York based value-investment firm. Prior to joining Serengeti, Ms. Biddle spent nearly 10 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was named Managing Director in 2004 and Partner in 2006, and where she held roles including Global Head of Commodity Sales, Chief Financial Officer for investments in metals and mining, and served as a member of the firm’s Finance Committee, Business Practices Committee, Structured Investment Products Committee, and European Audit and Compliance Committee. Ms. Biddle has also served as a Vice President at the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, providing political risk insurance and financing to companies expanding internationally. Ms. Biddle was named by EY and The Hedge Fund Journal as one of the 50 leading women in hedge funds in 2015. She holds an A.B. from Colby College, where she is a member of the Board of Trustees.

The Company also announces the appointment of James Turk as its independent Lead Director. Mr. Turk is the founder of the GoldMoney Wealth business, and joined the board of directors of the Company in 2015 as part of the acquisition of the GoldMoney business.

GoldMoney also announces the resignations of James G. Eaton and Dennis H. Peterson from the board of directors, effective April 21, 2016. GoldMoney would like to thank Mr. Eaton and Mr. Peterson for their contributions during their respective tenures, and in particular, for their assistance in guiding GoldMoney’s accelerated development through its early stages as a venture company.

About GoldMoney

GoldMoney Inc. is a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services and technology group. GoldMoney provides financial services as a trusted, limited third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through GoldMoney® the company offers precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, and independent research to individual investors and institutions. Through the BitGold™ network, the company operates a self-directed fintech platform for payments and savings in gold, enabling individuals and businesses to make or receive online, in-store or mobile payments. As at March 31, 2016, GoldMoney Inc. had over 800,000 signups across its platforms, with clients from over 150 countries, and $1.6 billion in client assets under administration. GoldMoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. The JFSC is the main supervisory body that oversees and regulates Jersey’s large financial services industry. For more information on BitGold, visit bitgold.com. For more information on GoldMoney, visit ir.goldmoney.com.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; volatility in the market price of the Common Shares; volatility of precious metals prices and public interest in precious metals investments; lack of regulation and customer protection; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; foreign currency and precious metal trading risks; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.