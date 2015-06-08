Jun 8, 2015

BitGold Inc. Reports May 2015 Key Performance Indicators

Toronto, Ontario (BUSINESS WIRE) — June 8, 2015– BitGold Inc. (TSX-V: XAU), a platform for savings and payments in gold, is pleased to announce its Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) for the period ending June 4, 2015. These results will be published on a monthly basis to advise customers, the investment community and other stakeholders of the growth and development of the business of BitGold.

Period Total User Signups – End of Period Net Increase/Decrease Launch to June 4th 33,014 +33,014

Transaction Volume (Gold Grams)

Period Transaction Volume Net Increase/Decrease Cumulative Net Increase/Decrease for the year Value in CAD for Reference Launch to June 4th 28,881 Grams +28,881 +28,881 C$ 1,359,428

Customer Gold in Vaults (Gold Grams)

Period Gold in Vaults Net Increase/Decrease Cumulative Net Increase/Decrease for the year Value in CAD for Reference As of June 4th 24,377 Grams +24,377 +24,377 C$ 1,147,681

Defined as deposits, redemptions and payments on the network.

Defined as total segregated and allocated customer gold under safekeeping.

Features Launching in June:

The following enhancements to the BitGold platform are expected to launch in June 2015:

Mobile Application for Android and iOS devices.

Debit Card in Private Beta

Live Price Alerts in 106 Currencies

Seller Tools in Beta (BitGold Checkout Button, Seller Invoicing)

These features will enhance the customer experience and advance the development of the BitGold platform.

About BitGold

BitGold’s mission is to make gold accessible and useful in digital payments and secure savings. The BitGold platform provides innovative solutions to the challenge of transacting with fully allocated and securely vaulted gold. BitGold accounts are free and convenient to open by anyone, anywhere* in just minutes. BitGold provides users with a secure vault account to purchase gold using a variety of electronic payment methods. The platform will also provide transaction capability including: instant cross-border gold payments, merchant invoicing and processing for gold, debit card spending of gold at traditional points of sale, conversions to a customer’s external digital-wallet or bank, and physical gold redemptions. All physical gold acquired through the platform is owned by the customer, stored in vaults administered by The Brink’s Company, acting through Brink’s Global Vault Services International, Inc. (“Brink’s”), which ensures gold through third party insurance providers.

BitGold is a Canadian corporation with offices in Toronto, Canada, and Milan, Italy. BitGold has partnered with established professionals in bullion dealing, vault security and web security, payment processing, and is committed to best-practice systems for compliance with all applicable laws and regulations regarding anti-money Laundering (“AML”) and Know Your Customer (“KYC”).

*The BitGold Platform will not initially be available to U.S. Residents and will be unavailable to residents of sanctioned countries

