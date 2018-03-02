How to Verify Your Goldmoney Holding Quickly and Easily

Mar 2, 2018

We are pleased to introduce a new paperless verification option via selfie-ID that takes less than 3 minutes to complete, and allows you to complete the full verification process in less than 10 minutes.

If you are still waiting for full verification status, you may now log into your Goldmoney Holding and select the selfie ID option to upload a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie along with your proof of address documentation to unlock access to fully verified Holding features.

Get Verified with 3 Simple Steps:

1. Log into your Goldmoney Holding

2. Initiate Step 2 to upload a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie

3. Upload your proof of address documentation

Have you already started the offline verification process? No problem. You may still initiate the selfie ID process to expedite your Holding verification.