How to Verify Your Goldmoney Holding Quickly and Easily

Mar 2, 2018

We are pleased to introduce a new paperless verification option via selfie-ID that takes less than 3 minutes to complete, and allows you to complete the full verification process in less than 10 minutes.

If you are still waiting for full verification status, you may now log into your Goldmoney Holding and select the selfie ID option to upload a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie  along with your proof of address documentation to unlock access to fully verified Holding features.

Get Verified with 3 Simple Steps:

1. Log into your  Goldmoney Holding

2. Initiate Step 2 to upload a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie

Proceed to Step 2 of Verification

Ensure that your face and ID are clearly presented in photo

3.  Upload your proof of address documentation

 

Have you already started the offline verification process? No problem. You may still initiate the selfie ID process to expedite your Holding verification.

 