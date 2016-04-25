GoldMoney Welcomes Leslie D. Biddle to the Board of Directors

Apr 25, 2016

Upon graduating to the main board on the TSX on April 21st, 2016, we announced our newest board member, Leslie D. Biddle. Being the Head of Global Commodities with Goldman Sachs is just the beginning of our newest board member’s resume.

Leslie is a high-value addition to the GoldMoney board bringing experience in business, wealth management, investments, mining, precious metals, commodities, and more. She is a partner with Serengeti Asset Management – a value-based investment firm with $1.5 billion of assets under management and a focus on generating equity-like returns through a portfolio of debt and equity investments.

Prior to Serengeti, Leslie spent the better part of a decade working with Goldman Sachs where she held many senior level positions including Global Head of Commodity Sales, CFO of the investments in the metals and mining sector, and Head of Power, Metals/Industrial, Latin American and Environmental Commodities.

Leslie Biddle was directly responsible for many of the structured transactions in the private equity and power spaces including the monetization of Allegheny DWR Contract, the structuring of Calpine Construction Finance Company hedge, the Texas Genco acquisition, Northern Tier Energy financing, and the TXU leveraged buy out.

Leslie Biddle has been a member of Goldman’s Finance, Business Practices, Firm Wide New Activity, Structured Investment Products, and European Audit and Compliance Committees. She was named managing director in 2004 and partner in 2006.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, she was a Vice President at The AES Corporation focusing on project finance and power plant development. She also served as a Vice President at the Overseas Investment Corporation, providing political risk insurance and financing to U.S. companies expanding overseas.

GoldMoney is thrilled to welcome Leslie to the Board of Directors. Her experience, acumen, insights, and foresight align perfectly with the GoldMoney ideology and hegemonic narrative.