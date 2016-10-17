Goldmoney Wealth Holdings now funded with Goldmoney Network Accounts

Oct 17, 2016

Diversify & Safeguard Your Wealth

We’re excited to announce that we’ve built a bridge between Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Wealth that enables wealth clients to fund a Goldmoney Holding with a gold balance held in a Goldmoney Network Account.

Verified Goldmoney Personal or Business users can fund their Verified Full Wealth Holdings with gold stored in the Goldmoney Toronto vault. If users have gold stored in other vault locations, they can make a Vault-to-Vault transfer to Toronto.

How to Fund a Wealth Holding:

Log into a Verified Goldmoney Personal or Business account

Select “Redeem” and choose the “To Wealth Holding” option

Enter Goldmoney Holding login credentials

Request a transfer of gold balance from the Toronto vault to a Goldmoney Wealth Holding

Goldmoney Personal and Business users who are not current Goldmoney Wealth clients will need to apply for a Goldmoney Holding to take advantage of our new feature.

Why Apply for a Goldmoney Wealth Holding?

Access to More Precious Metals

As a Goldmoney Wealth client, you are able to hold silver, palladium, and platinum in addition to gold, as well as up to nine currency balances.

Exclusive 18K Gold Mastercard prepaid card

Goldmoney Wealth clients have the option of applying for our exclusive 18K Gold Mastercard Prepaid card. Our metal cards are offered in both 18k gold and silver, and are available in GBP, EUR, and USD. Fund your Goldmoney Holding with gold from

your Personal account to load and use your card to make purchases and withdraw local currency from ATMs worldwide.

Additional Goldmoney Wealth Benefits

Insured custody and storage at multiple global vault operations

Comprehensive reporting and research

Access to exclusive events

Personal relationship manager

Dedicated phone and online support

The Goldmoney Team