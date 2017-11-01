Goldmoney Opens First Brick and Mortar Location in Toronto

Nov 1, 2017

First in network of Goldmoney Branch locations to open globally

TORONTO – (November 1, 2017) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced the official opening of its first brick and mortar Goldmoney Branch in Toronto’s Yorkville area – a beautifully designed space that provides an in-person Goldmoney experience to online-first clients.

Located at 38 Avenue Road, the Toronto Goldmoney Branch delivers high touch client experiences and services in a beautifully designed space, and provides current and potential clients with: exceptional client service and education, hosted events and demonstrations, onsite Holding application and delivery of requested verification documents, an extensive educational library, Goldmoney Insights research, custom real-time pricing displays, and Goldmoney apparel.

Goldmoney Branches may also offer precious metal and cryptocurrency deposit, buyback, and redemption options in the future.

The Company plans to further expand its in-person services through a global network of Goldmoney Branches. The second Goldmoney Branch is currently under construction and will open in St. Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands in 2018. Goldmoney is also exploring locations in Manhattan, New York; Dallas, Texas; Zurich, Switzerland, and Beijing, China.

“Today marks another important milestone in the reification of the Goldmoney brand and vision. Goldmoney Branches demonstrate our long-term commitment to building a trusted reputation as the leading financial institution and custodian of precious metals and cryptocurrencies. We financed the build-out and capital costs for this branch from free cash flow and view the running maintenance costs as a daily customer acquisition funnel, which is no different from our other marketing funnels,” said Goldmoney CEO Roy Sebag. “With this first branch, we expose the Goldmoney brand to nearly 32,000 people daily via car and foot traffic. In just a few days, we’ve already seen new clients show up with cheques and account paperwork, which highlights our original thesis that an offline brick-and-mortar experience would be valuable in augmenting our online-first business. While we will continue to analyze the data and performance of our first location, we have both the desire and resources to open multiple branches in all the major wealth capitals of the world.”

View the Interior and Exterior of the Toronto Goldmoney Branch:

Toronto Goldmoney Branch Location & Hours

38 Avenue Road

Toronto, ON

M5R 2G2

Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network. Safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Wealth Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. Goldmoney Network is a reporting entity to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the U.S. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

