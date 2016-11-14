Goldmoney Reduces Network Fees by 50% and Doubles Golden Heart™ Rewards

Nov 14, 2016

When We Win, You Win

At Goldmoney, we’re dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology that democratizes access to gold and empowers you to safeguard your wealth.

We’re committed to providing you with the most affordable way to build savings through superior gold ownership and storage, while offering a variety of redemption methods.

We’ve Cut Our Fees in Half!

The growth of Goldmoney Network revenue has allowed us to reinvest in you, our users, to reduce our fees and share the prosperity of the Network.

As of today*, you can now deposit, redeem, and exchange gold between vault locations for only 0.5% above the spot gold price.

Double Golden Heart™ Rewards

Invite your friends and family to join the Goldmoney Network and earn 2x the bonus gold when they make a deposit of 0.1 grams or more within the first seven days of signing up.

Learn more about our new referral rewards structure here.

The Goldmoney Team

*Updated fees shall apply from 7:30am (EST) on Monday 14 November 2016.