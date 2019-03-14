Goldmoney Inc. Unveils New Payment Choice at Mene.com

Mar 14, 2019

New Goldmoney integration powers frictionless and secure payment in 4 precious metals and 5 fiat currencies

TORONTO – (March 14, 2019) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, and Menē Inc. (TSX-V:MENE) (US:MENEF) (“Menē”), an online 24 karat jewelry brand, today announced a new payment integration partnership that allows Goldmoney clients to conveniently pay for Menē purchases with precious metal or fiat currency in their Goldmoney Holding.

The Goldmoney payment experience at mene.com is secure, transparent and seamless. After selecting “Goldmoney” on the Menē checkout page, customers are provided with login access to their Goldmoney Holding and can pay for their purchase using their precious metal (gold, silver, platinum, or palladium) or a fiat currency (US dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound, euros, or Swiss franc). Once they confirm the purchase, Goldmoney automatically transfers the chosen metal or currency amount, completing the Menē checkout process instantly with no cost to the Goldmoney client. It also eliminates the fraud and identity theft risks associated with many traditional payment methods.

“We are thrilled to be pairing with Menē on the launch of this new Goldmoney payment feature,” said Paul Mennega, Goldmoney’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are always looking at new ways to increase the usefulness of the Goldmoney Holding. Offering our clients the ability to convert their vaulted physical metals into Menē’s pure gold and platinum jewellery is something that they have been asking for, and we are proud to deliver. We look forward to offering Goldmoney’s payment product to other select merchants in the future.”

This new payment choice is available to Goldmoney Holding clients* for all purchases on mene.com. There is no minimum or maximum spending requirement.

Buy Using Goldmoney Today.

* Certain regional and other restrictions apply

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused company that safeguards $1.8 billion of assets owned by clients located in over 150 countries. The company’s activities include: sale and purchase of precious metals and their storage through Goldmoney.com, online jewelry retailing through Mene.com (TSX-V: MENE), coin and bar sales and purchases through SchiffGold.com, and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com. Through these businesses Goldmoney provides its shareholders with long-term exposure to the precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.



About Menē Inc.

Menē crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight. Through mene.com, customers may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier-Picasso with a mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Menē empowers consumers by marrying innovative technology, timeless design, and pure precious metals to create beautifully crafted jewelry that endures as a store of value.

For more information about Menē, visit mene.com.

